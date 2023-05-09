MaximBio Inks Contract with National Institutes of Health (RADx) Centered on a new Rapid Platform

ROCKVILLE, Md. , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaximBio® is proud to announce it has signed a new agreement with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx® ) initiative, continuing a relationship fostered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on their previous collaboration which resulted in the successful launch of the MaximBio ClearDetect® COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, the new partnership is centered around development of a COVID-19 and Influenza A/B combo test employing novel Lateral-Flow Technology. This technology, paired with the innovative FiarFly™ analyzer platform, and MaximBio's proprietary manufacturing techniques, results in class-leading assay performance.

MaximBio inks new contract with NIH RADx to develop novel rapid home test platform

The FiarFly™ platform is a flexible, low-cost solution designed to bring diagnostic testing closer to the patient, providing lab-comparable performance in the home at an affordable cost. The pocket-sized, battery powered reader, created for maximum accessibility and ease of use, can produce results at a higher performance (sensitivity) and at a cost comparable to visually read home-use tests. The platform allows for an expanded menu of tests on a single device and includes HIPAA-compliant connectivity for EMR results reporting.

In a recent interview, Jonathan Maa, MaximBio Inc. COO, pointed to the company's previous success and experience with RADx and expanded U.S. manufacturing capabilities as some of the primary factors leading to the new collaboration. "Our upgraded infrastructure allows us to produce in excess of 100 million tests annually, right here in the United States," he pointed out. He went on to say, "We are looking forward to working again with the NIH on this exciting new project and the opportunity to offer the market an innovative, yet affordable, diagnostic platform to transform the future of at-home testing solutions."

This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92023D00001.

About Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Maxim Biomedical® is a leading diagnostic development and manufacturing company providing innovative solutions to the global leaders in diagnostic healthcare. Our mission is to support private and public partners in the creation of diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe. For more information about our contract development and manufacturing services visit maximbio.com

