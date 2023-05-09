Madison Liquidators Adds Flip Top Tables to the Online Office Furniture Marketplace

MADISON, Wis., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has expanded their training table product selection by adding versatile, flip top tables to the online marketplace. The flip top nesting tables by furniture manufacturer Office Star Products (OSP) are a high-quality and convenient solution to most office training rooms. The goal with this new line is to solidify Madison Liquidators as a top provider in office furniture by offering affordable options for office spaces, including training room furniture.

Flip top training table by Office Star Products (PRNewswire)

Flip top tables are perfect for a wide range of commercial and educational uses. Utilizing the unique design of these space-saving solutions allow them to be nested together tightly on the side of the room to avoid dominating the available square footage of the space. This key factor makes the OSP flip top tables highly desirable for any institution needing table space periodically.

By expanding with products that can be used in a multitude of situations, Madison Liquidators hopes to take on the space-saving benefit of multiuse furniture. With several models to choose from, customizing to fit any space will be a simple task. Many flip top table designs are perfect for classrooms, office training rooms and as conference tables. The training tables feature commercial grade laminate tops with steel frames that come in several finishes. Being able to store furniture simply is an overlooked feature by many customers, but this flip top training table can fold and lock with one-touch and can be stored securely with other folding training tables.

While they are often used for training situations, additional conference space and extra workstations are an added benefit. Within the confines of the work area, they offer a simple solution to a major issue within many offices - limited space and the ability to vacate the space when not in use. Pairing these with simple nesting chairs, will offer the same benefits for seating solutions.

The ever-expanding list of multipurpose office furniture Madison Liquidators brings to the marketplace continues to mix quality and timeless design, with trends and convenience to fulfill for customers their needs of the moment and possibilities of the future. These flip top tables are the next step in the roll out of new and innovative furniture that is arriving to the online marketplace of Madison Liquidators.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

