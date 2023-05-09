Clarivate Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

— Reaffirmed 2023 Outlook —

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc - (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $629.1 million decreased 5.0%, and 3.1% at constant currency (1) , driven primarily by the divestiture of MarkMonitor in October 2022 , for which there were no comparable amounts in the current year period and year-over-year strengthening of the US dollar

Organic revenues (1) decreased 0.2% as an increase in subscription revenues of 3.1% was partially offset by a decline in re-occurring revenues of 1.7% and transactional and other revenues of 8.3%

Net income attributable to ordinary shares of $24.7 million decreased $26.1 million driven by the mark-to-market gain on financial instruments in the prior year quarter and an increase in interest costs, which was partially offset by a tax benefit in the current year quarter; Net income per diluted share of $0.04 increased by $0.10

Adjusted Net Income (1) of $130.9 million decreased 15.6%; Adjusted Income per diluted share (1) of $0.18 decreased 14.3% or $0.03

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $252.7 million decreased 3.7% driven by the divestiture of MarkMonitor, partially offset by cost savings from integration programs; Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) of 40.2% increased 60 basis points

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $160.1 million to $227.5 million ; Free cash flow(1) increased $142.2 million to $168.2 million , allowing for continued deleveraging through further debt reduction

"Clarivate delivered results in line with our expectations for the first quarter including improved subscription revenue and strong cash flow," said Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer. "We hit a meaningful milestone with the growth inflection of Web of Science driven by higher renewals and an increase in new subscriptions. We recently completed the hiring of our three Segment Presidents, which will help us continue transforming into an insights-driven strategic partner with a keen focus on great customer experiences."

Selected Financial Information

The prior year results include MarkMonitor, which was divested on October 31, 2022, for which there are no comparable amounts in the current year period.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Change (in millions, except percentages and per share data), (unaudited) 2023

2022

$

% Revenues, net $ 629.1

$ 662.2

$ (33.1)

(5.0) %















Net income attributable to ordinary shares $ 24.7

$ 50.8

$ (26.1)

(51.4) % Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.06)

$ 0.10

166.7 % Weighted-average ordinary shares (diluted) 679.3

688.0

—

(1.3) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 252.7

$ 262.3

$ (9.6)

(3.7) %















Adjusted net income(1) $ 130.9

$ 155.1

$ (24.2)

(15.6) % Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 0.18

$ 0.21

$ (0.03)

(14.3) % Adjusted weighted-average ordinary shares (diluted)(1) 734.7

746.3

—

(1.6) % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 227.5

$ 67.4

$ 160.1

237.5 % Free cash flow(1) $ 168.2

$ 26.0

$ 142.2

546.9 %



(Amounts in tables may not sum due to rounding)

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation to Certain Non-GAAP measures" in this earnings release for important disclosures and reconciliations of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. These terms are defined elsewhere in this earnings release.

First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Revenues, net for the first quarter decreased $33.1 million, or 5.0%, to $629.1 million, and decreased 3.1% on a constant currency basis(1), primarily due to the divestiture of MarkMonitor and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar which had a negative foreign exchange impact on revenue for the first quarter of 2023. Organic revenues(1) decreased $1.4 million or 0.2%.

Subscription revenues for the first quarter decreased $10.6 million, or 2.6%, to $393.2 million, and decreased 1.3% on a constant currency basis(1), due to the divestiture of MarkMonitor. Organic subscription revenues(1) increased 3.1%, primarily due to price increases and the benefit of net installations.

Re-occurring revenues for the first quarter decreased $6.8 million, or 5.9% to $107.7 million, and decreased 1.7% on a constant currency basis(1). Organic re-occurring revenues(1) decreased 1.7%, primarily driven by the timing of accelerated patent renewals in the prior year period.

Transactional and other revenues for the first quarter decreased $15.5 million, or 10.8%, to $128.2 million, and decreased 8.9% on a constant currency basis(1). Organic transactional and other revenues(1) decreased 8.3%. primarily due to lower transactional sales in Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents of $364.2 million increased $15.4 million compared to December 31, 2022.

The Company's total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023 was $4,946.1 million, a decrease of $125.2 million compared to December 31, 2022 due to a $125.0 million accelerated debt repayment on the Term Loan B.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $227.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $160.1 million compared to $67.4 million for the prior year, primarily due to the prior year employee payroll payments related to the CPA Global Equity Plan. Free cash flow(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $168.2 million, an increase of $142.2 million compared to the prior year period.

Reaffirmed Outlook for 2023 (forward-looking statement)

"We reaffirmed our 2023 outlook and continue to expect an acceleration of our organic growth through the remainder of this year given the strong comparisons in the first half of 2022," said Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We anticipate generating strong cash flows and utilizing the proceeds to invest in product innovation and strengthen our balance sheet."

The full year outlook presented below assumes no further acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.



2023 Outlook Revenues $2.63B to $2.73B Organic Revenue Growth 2.75% to 3.75% Adjusted EBITDA $1.10B to $1.16B Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42.0% to 42.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) $0.75 to $0.85 Free Cash Flow $450M to $550M



(2) Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2023 is calculated based on approximately 740 million fully diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

The outlook includes Non-GAAP measures. Please see "Reconciliation to Certain Non-GAAP measures" presented below for important disclosure and reconciliations of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These terms are defined elsewhere in this earnings release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (unaudited)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 364.2

$ 348.8 Restricted cash 10.1

8.0 Accounts receivable, net 838.6

872.1 Prepaid expenses 111.4

89.4 Other current assets 127.0

76.9 Total current assets 1,451.3

1,395.2 Property and equipment, net 52.3

54.5 Other intangible assets, net 9,396.9

9,437.7 Goodwill 2,891.5

2,876.5 Other non-current assets 63.9

97.9 Deferred income taxes 24.7

24.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58.9

58.9 Total Assets $ 13,939.5

$ 13,944.9







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 101.7

$ 101.4 Accrued compensation 80.1

132.1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 362.1

352.1 Current portion of deferred revenues 1,040.1

947.5 Current portion of operating lease liability 24.6

25.7 Current portion of long-term debt 1.1

1.0 Total current liabilities 1,609.7

1,559.8 Long-term debt 4,884.8

5,005.0 Warrant liabilities 22.1

21.0 Non-current portion of deferred revenues 38.0

38.5 Other non-current liabilities 40.0

119.1 Deferred income taxes 313.6

316.1 Operating lease liabilities 72.0

72.9 Total liabilities 6,980.2

7,132.4 Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred Shares, no par value; 14.4 shares authorized; 5.25% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A, 14.4 shares issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1,392.6

1,392.6 Ordinary Shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 675.6 and 674.4 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 11,778.4

11,744.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (577.5)

(665.9) Accumulated deficit (5,634.2)

(5,658.9) Total shareholders' equity 6,959.3

6,812.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,939.5

$ 13,944.9

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenues, net $ 629.1

$ 662.2 Operating expenses:





Cost of revenues 229.7

249.2 Selling, general and administrative costs 194.8

193.7 Depreciation and amortization 172.6

176.4 Restructuring and impairment 9.4

11.7 Other operating income, net (32.0)

(13.7) Total operating expenses 574.5

617.3 Income from operations 54.6

44.9 Mark to market loss (gain) on financial instruments 1.1

(100.4) Interest expense and amortization of debt discount, net 73.6

59.5 (Loss) income before income taxes (20.1)

85.8 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (63.6)

16.3 Net income 43.5

69.5 Dividends on preferred shares 18.8

18.7 Net income attributable to ordinary shares $ 24.7

$ 50.8







Per share:





Basic $ 0.04

$ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.06)







Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share:





Basic 674.8

682.5 Diluted 679.3

688.0

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net income $ 43.5

$ 69.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 172.6

176.4 Share-based compensation 40.7

24.6 Restructuring and impairment 0.5

(0.9) Mark to market loss (gain) on financial instruments 1.1

(100.4) Amortization of debt issuance costs 5.1

3.6 Gain on legal settlement (49.4)

— Other operating activities 8.1

(14.1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 42.3

40.2 Prepaid expenses (21.7)

(20.8) Other assets 13.7

(18.5) Accounts payable (0.1)

(10.3) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (33.0)

(143.9) Deferred revenues 85.5

63.3 Operating leases, net (2.0)

(0.5) Other liabilities (79.4)

(0.8) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 227.5

$ 67.4







Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (59.3)

(41.4) Payments for acquisitions and cost method investments, net of cash acquired (1.1)

(1.3) Net cash used in investing activities $ (60.4)

$ (42.7)







Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Principal payments on term loan (125.0)

(7.2) Payment of debt issuance costs and discounts —

(2.1) Repurchases of ordinary shares —

(55.1) Cash dividends on preferred shares (18.9)

(18.9) Proceeds from stock options exercised —

0.4 Payments related to finance lease (0.2)

(0.5) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (7.5)

(5.4) Net cash used in financing activities $ (151.6)

$ (88.8) Effects of exchange rates 2.0

(7.8)















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15.4

69.3 Net increase (decrease) in restricted cash 2.1

(141.2) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 17.5

$ (71.9)







Beginning of period:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 348.8

$ 430.9 Restricted cash 8.0

156.7 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 356.8

$ 587.6







End of period:





Cash and cash equivalents 364.2

500.2 Restricted cash 10.1

15.5 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 374.3

$ 515.7







Supplemental Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for interest $ 40.7

$ 27.8 Cash paid for income tax $ 3.0

$ 3.6 Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 6.0

$ 7.7







Non-Cash Financing Activities:





Retirement of treasury shares —

(33.3) Treasury share purchases settled after period end —

11.3 Dividends accrued on our 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares 6.4

6.4 Total Non-Cash Financing Activities $ 6.4

$ (15.6)

Reconciliations to Certain Non-GAAP Measures

(Amounts in tables may not sum due to rounding)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before the provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and interest expense adjusted to exclude acquisition and disposal-related transaction costs, losses on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, unrealized foreign currency remeasurement, transformational and restructuring expenses, acquisition-related adjustments to deferred revenues prior to the adoption of FASB ASU No. 2021-08 in 2021, non-operating income or expense, the impact of certain non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments, legal settlements, goodwill impairment and other items that are included in net income (loss) for the period that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operating performance and certain unusual items impacting results in a particular period. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenues, net plus the impact of the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments relating to acquisitions prior to 2021.

The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and reconciles these measures to our Net income for the same periods:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except percentages); (unaudited) 2023

2022 Net income attributable to ordinary shares $ 24.7

$ 50.8 Dividends on preferred shares 18.8

18.7 Net income $ 43.5

$ 69.5 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (63.6)

16.3 Depreciation and amortization 172.6

176.4 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount, net 73.6

59.5 Deferred revenues adjustment —

(0.2) Transaction related costs(1) 1.7

6.7 Share-based compensation expense 41.2

37.0 Restructuring and impairment(2) 9.4

11.7 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on financial instruments(3) 1.1

(100.4) Other(4) (26.8)

(14.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 252.7

$ 262.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.2 %

39.6 %



(1) Includes costs incurred to complete business combination transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions and capital market activities and include advisory, legal, and other professional and consulting costs. (2) Primarily reflects severance and related benefit costs related to approved restructuring programs. (3) Reflects mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments under ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging. Warrant instruments that do not meet the criteria to be considered indexed to an entity's own stock shall be initially classified as a liability at their estimated fair values, regardless of the likelihood that such instruments will ever be settled in cash. In periods subsequent to issuance, changes in the estimated fair value of the liabilities are reported through earnings. (4) The current year period primarily includes the gain on legal settlement, which was partially offset by a net loss on foreign exchange re-measurement. The prior year period includes a net gain on foreign exchange re-measurement and other individually insignificant items that do not reflect our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted Net Income is calculated using net income (loss), adjusted to exclude acquisition or disposal-related transaction costs (such costs include net income from continuing operations before the provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and interest income and expense from the divested business), amortization related to acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, mandatory convertible preferred share dividend expense, unrealized foreign currency remeasurement, transformational and restructuring expenses, acquisition-related adjustments to deferred revenues prior to the adoption of FASB ASU No. 2021-08 in 2021, the impact of certain non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments, legal settlements, goodwill impairment and other items that are included in net income (loss) for the period that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operating performance and certain unusual items impacting results in a particular period, and the income tax impact of any adjustments. We calculate Adjusted Diluted EPS by using Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted diluted weighted average shares for the period. The adjusted diluted weighted average shares assumed that all instruments in the calculation are dilutive.

The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and reconciles these measures to our Net income (loss) and EPS for the same periods:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (in millions, except per share amounts); (unaudited) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shares, diluted $ 24.7

$ 0.04

$ (44.1)

$ (0.06) Change in fair value of private placement warrants —

—

94.9

0.14 Net income attributable to ordinary shares 24.7

0.04

50.8

0.07 Dividends on preferred shares 18.8

0.03

18.7

0.03 Net income 43.5

0.06

69.5

0.10 Deferred revenues adjustment —

—

(0.2)

— Transaction related costs(1) 1.7

—

6.7

0.01 Share-based compensation expense 41.2

0.06

37.0

0.05 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 144.4

0.21

149.7

0.22 Restructuring and impairment(2) 9.4

0.01

11.7

0.02 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on financial instruments(3) 1.1

—

(100.4)

(0.15) Other(4) (26.8)

(0.04)

(14.2)

(0.03) Income tax impact of related adjustments (83.6)

(0.12)

(4.7)

(0.01) Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS $ 130.9

$ 0.18

$ 155.1

$ 0.21 Adjusted weighted-average ordinary shares (Diluted) 734.7

746.3

















(1) Includes costs incurred to complete business combination transactions, which was comprised of acquisitions, dispositions and capital market activities, as well as advisory, legal, and other professional and consulting costs. (2) Primarily reflects severance and related benefit costs related to approved restructuring programs. (3) Reflects mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments under ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging. Warrant instruments that do not meet the criteria to be considered indexed to an entity's own stock shall be initially classified as a liability at their estimated fair values, regardless of the likelihood that such instruments will ever be settled in cash. In periods subsequent to issuance, changes in the estimated fair value of the liabilities are reported through earnings. (4) The current year period primarily includes the gain on legal settlement, which was partially offset by a net loss on foreign exchange re-measurement. The prior year period includes a net gain on foreign exchange re-measurement and other individually insignificant items that do not reflect our ongoing operating performance.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is calculated using net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The following table reconciles our non-GAAP free cash flow measure to Net cash provided by operating activities:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions); (unaudited) 2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 227.5

$ 67.4 Capital expenditures (59.3)

(41.4) Free cash flow $ 168.2

$ 26.0

Required Reported Data

Standalone Adjusted EBITDA

We are required to report Standalone Adjusted EBITDA, which is identical to Consolidated EBITDA and EBITDA as such terms are defined under our credit facilities, dated as of October 31, 2019, and the indentures governing our secured notes due 2026 issued by Camelot Finance S.A. and guaranteed by certain of our subsidiaries, and the indentures governing the secured and unsecured notes issued by Clarivate Science Holdings Corporation in August 2021, respectively. In addition, the credit facilities and the indentures contain certain restrictive covenants that govern debt incurrence and the making of restricted payments, among other matters. These restrictive covenants utilize Standalone Adjusted EBITDA as a primary component of the compliance metric governing our ability to undertake certain actions otherwise proscribed by such covenants. Standalone Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA for cost savings already implemented.

Because Standalone Adjusted EBITDA is required pursuant to the terms of the reporting covenants under the credit facilities and the indentures and because this metric is relevant to lenders and noteholders, management considers Standalone Adjusted EBITDA to be relevant to the operation of its business.

Standalone Adjusted EBITDA is calculated under the credit facilities and the indentures by using our Consolidated Net income (loss) for the trailing 12-month period (defined in the credit facilities and the indentures as our U.S. GAAP net income adjusted for certain items specified in the credit facilities and the indentures) adjusted for items including: taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash charges, including goodwill impairment, expenses related to capital markets transactions, acquisitions and dispositions, restructuring and business optimization charges and expenses, consulting and advisory fees, run-rate cost savings to be realized as a result of actions taken or to be taken in connection with an acquisition, disposition, restructuring or cost savings or similar initiatives, "run rate" expected cost savings, operating expense reductions, restructuring charges and expenses and synergies related to the transition projected by us, costs related to any management or equity stock plan, other adjustments that were presented in the offering memorandum used in connection with the issuance of the secured notes due in 2026 and earnout obligations incurred in connection with an acquisition or investment.

The following table bridges Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA to Standalone Adjusted EBITDA, as Adjusted EBITDA reflects a substantial portion of the adjustments that comprise Standalone Adjusted EBITDA for the period presented:

(in millions); (unaudited) Twelve months

ended March 31,

2023 Net loss attributable to ordinary shares $ (4,061.7) Dividends on preferred shares 75.5 Net loss (3,986.2) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (108.8) Depreciation and amortization 706.7 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount, net 284.4 Deferred revenues adjustment 1.2 Transaction related costs(1) 9.2 Share-based compensation expense 106.4 Gain on sale from divestitures (278.5) Restructuring and impairment(2) 64.4 Goodwill impairment 4,449.1 Mark-to-market gain on financial instruments(3) (105.3) Other(4) (39.5) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,103.1 Realized foreign exchange gain (16.4) Cost savings(5) 24.0 Standalone Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,110.7





(1-4) Refer to associated line item descriptions provided for the Adjusted EBITDA table for the three months ended March 31, 2023 above. (5) Reflects the estimated annualized run-rate cost savings, net of actual cost savings realized, related to restructuring and other cost savings initiatives undertaken during the period (exclusive of any cost reductions in our estimated standalone operating costs), including synergies related to acquisitions.

The foregoing adjustment (5) is an estimate and is not intended to represent a pro forma adjustment presented within the guidance of Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Although we believe the estimate is reasonable, actual results may differ from the estimate, and any difference may be material. See "Forward-Looking Statements."

Annualized Contract Value ("ACV") represents the annualized value for the next 12 months of subscription-based client license agreements, assuming that all expiring license agreements during that period are renewed at their current price level. We calculate ACV on a constant currency basis to exclude the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The following table presents our Annualized Contract Value ("ACV") as of the periods indicated.



March 31,

Change (in millions, except percentages); (unaudited) 2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022(1) Annualized Contract Value $ 1,555.2

$ 1,606.5

$ (51.3)

(3.2) %



(1) The change in ACV is primarily due to the divestiture of MarkMonitor in October 2022 and changes in foreign exchange rates, supplemented by organic ACV growth of 3.3% largely attributed to the impact of price increases.

The following table presents the amounts of our subscription, re-occurring and transactional and other revenues, including as a percentage of our total revenues, for the periods indicated, as well as the drivers of the variances between periods.











Variance

Increase/(Decrease) Percentage of Factors Increase/(Decrease)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Total

Variance

(Dollars) Total

Variance

(Percentage) Acquisitions Disposals FX

Impact Organic (in millions, except percentages); (unaudited) 2023

2022













Subscription revenues $ 393.2

$ 403.8

$ (10.6) (2.6) % — % (4.4) % (1.3) % 3.1 % Re-occurring revenues 107.7

114.5

(6.8) (5.9) % — % — % (4.2) % (1.7) % Transactional and other revenues 128.2

143.7

(15.5) (10.8) % — % (0.6) % (1.9) % (8.3) % Deferred revenues adjustment —

0.2

(0.2) (100.0) % (100.0) % — % — % — % Revenues, net $ 629.1

$ 662.2

$ (33.1) (5.0) % — % (2.8) % (1.9) % (0.2) %























The following table presents our revenues by Segment for the periods indicated, as well as the drivers of the variances between periods, including as a percentage of such revenues.











Variance

Increase/(Decrease) Percentage of Factors Increase/(Decrease)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Total

Variance

(Dollars) Total

Variance

(Percentage) Acquisitions Disposals FX

Impact Organic (in millions, except percentages); (unaudited) 2023

2022













Academia and Government $ 314.7

$ 311.8

$ 2.9 0.9 % — % — % (1.2) % 2.1 % Intellectual Property 209.1

241.6

(32.5) (13.5) % — % (7.6) % (3.3) % (2.5) % Life Sciences & Healthcare 105.3

108.6

(3.3) (3.0) % — % — % (1.1) % (1.9) % Deferred revenues adjustment —

0.2

(0.2) (100.0) % (100.0) % — % — % — % Revenues, net $ 629.1

$ 662.2

$ (33.1) (5.0) % — % (2.8) % (1.9) % (0.2) %























The following table presents our calculation of Revenues, net for the 2023 outlook:











Variance Increase /

(Decrease) Percentage of Factors Increase / (Decrease)

Year Ending December 31,

Total

Variance

(Dollars) Total

Variance

(Percentage) Acquisitions Disposals FX

Impact Organic (in millions, except percentages) 2023

Outlook

mid-point

2022













Revenues, net $ 2,680

$ 2,660

$ 20 0.8 % — % (2.4) % (0.1) % 3.3 %

The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the 2023 outlook and reconciles these measures to our Net loss for the same period:



Year Ending December 31, 2023 (Forecasted) (in millions, except percentages) Low

High Net loss attributable to ordinary shares $ (108)

$ (48) Dividends on preferred shares(1) 75

75 Net (loss) income (32)

28 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (10)

(10) Depreciation and amortization 720

720 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount, net 286

286 Restructuring and impairment(2) 29

29 Transaction related costs 2

2 Mark to market adjustment on financial instruments 1

1 Share-based compensation expense 130

130 Other(3) (27)

(27) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,100

$ 1,160 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.0 %

42.5 %









(1) Dividends on our mandatory convertible preferred shares ("MCPS") are payable quarterly at an annual rate of 5.25% of the liquidation preference of $100 per share. For the purposes of calculating net loss attributable to Clarivate, we have excluded the accrued and anticipated MCPS dividends. (2) Primarily reflects restructuring costs expected to be incurred in 2023 associated with the ProQuest acquisition restructuring program. (3) Primarily includes the gain on legal settlement partially offset by a net loss on foreign exchange re-measurement.

The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS for the 2023 outlook and reconciles this measure to our Net loss per share for the same period:



Year Ending December 31, 2023 (Forecasted)

Low

High

Per Share

Per Share Net loss attributable to ordinary shares $ (0.15)

$ (0.06) Dividends on preferred shares(1) 0.10

0.10 Net (loss) income (0.04)

0.04 Restructuring and impairment(2) 0.04

0.04 Share-based compensation expense 0.18

0.18 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 0.77

0.77 Other (0.04)

(0.03) Income tax impact of related adjustments (0.15)

(0.15) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.75

$ 0.85 Adjusted weighted-average ordinary shares (Diluted)(3) 740 million









(1) Dividends on our mandatory convertible preferred shares ("MCPS") are payable quarterly at an annual rate of 5.25% of the liquidation preference of $100 per share. For the purposes of calculating net loss attributable to Clarivate, we have excluded the accrued and anticipated MCPS dividends. (2) Primarily reflects restructuring costs expected to be incurred in 2023 associated with the ProQuest acquisition restructuring program. (3) For the purposes of calculating adjusted earnings per share, the Company has excluded the accrued and anticipated MCPS dividends and assumed the "if-converted" method of share dilution.

The following table presents our calculation of Free cash flow for the 2023 outlook and reconciles this measure to our Net cash provided by operating activities for the same period:



Year Ending December 31, 2023 (Forecasted) (in millions) Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 690

$ 790 Capital expenditures (240)

(240) Free cash flow $ 450

$ 550

