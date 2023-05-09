Choice Hotels International Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Company exceeded first quarter net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance and raised full-year expectations

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today reported its first quarter 2023 results.

Highlights of first quarter 2023 results include:1

Total revenues reached $332.8 million for first quarter 2023, a first-quarter record and a 29% increase compared to the same period of 2022.





Net income exceeded the top end of the company's guidance and reached $52.8 million for first quarter 2023, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02. As a result of one-time items, including Radisson Hotels Americas integration costs, and the timing of net reimbursable expenses, net income and diluted EPS were 22% and 15% lower respectively for first quarter 2023, compared to the same period of 2022.





First quarter 2023 adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 6, reached a first-quarter record of $58.2 million , and the company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 9% to a first-quarter record of $1.12 , compared to the same period of 2022.





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for first quarter 2023 reached $106.4 million , a first-quarter record and a 10% increase compared to the same period of 2022, and exceeded the top end of the company's guidance by $1.4 million .





Domestic revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 5.9% for first quarter 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, driven by an increase in average daily rate (ADR) of 5.2% and a 34-basis-point increase in occupancy levels.





First quarter 2023 domestic effective royalty rate increased 6 basis points to 4.99%, compared to the same period of 2022.





During first quarter 2023, the company returned over $173 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases and announced a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend rate beginning in April 2023 .





In February 2023 , the company signed a multi-year agreement with Wells Fargo and Mastercard to launch a new co-branded credit card, which is expected to drive incremental adjusted EBITDA in 2023 and thereafter.

"Building on our record 2022 earnings results, our distinct growth strategy and best-in-class franchising business engine drove first quarter performance to new levels, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 10% year-over-year," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer. "At the same time, we are ahead of plan integrating the Radisson Hotels Americas business unit, which we expect will further accelerate our transformative growth."

Financial Performance

Total revenues, excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, increased 34% to $175 million for first quarter 2023, compared to the same period of 2022.





Platform and procurement services fees increased 18% to $13.8 million for first quarter 2023, compared to the same period of 2022.





Royalty, licensing, and management fees increased 18% to $107.5 million for first quarter 2023, compared to the same period of 2022.





Domestic royalties increased 13% to $98.2 million for first quarter 2023, compared to the same period of 2022.

Development

The company's upscale, extended-stay, and midscale segments reported a 9.5% increase in hotels and an 11% increase in rooms since March 31, 2022 . The total number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of March 31, 2023 , increased 6.5% and 8.2%, respectively, from March 31, 2022 .





The total number of international hotels and rooms, as of March 31, 2023 , increased 8.2% and 9.6%, respectively, from March 31, 2022 .





As of March 31, 2023 , the domestic system size for the company's upscale and upper-midscale segments grew by approximately 29% and 24%, respectively, since March 31, 2022 , driven by an increase in the number of hotels due to the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas and the growth of Cambria Hotels and the Comfort family of brands.





Of the total domestic franchise agreements awarded in first quarter 2023, 88% were for the company's upscale, extended-stay, and midscale brands, and 75% were for conversion hotels. The number of domestic franchise agreements awarded for the company's upscale segment for first quarter 2023 increased 13%, compared to the same period of 2022.





The company's domestic pipeline as of March 31, 2023 increased 11% to approximately 89,000 rooms, representing 925 hotels, from March 31, 2022 . The company's extended-stay domestic pipeline reached 475 hotels as of March 31, 2023, a 28% increase versus March 31, 2022. The company's upscale domestic pipeline as of March 31, 2023 increased 16% from March 31, 2022 . The company's global pipeline as of March 31, 2023 increased 14% to over 96,000 rooms, representing 988 hotels, from March 31, 2022 .

Shareholder Returns

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the company paid cash dividends totaling approximately $13 million. During first quarter 2023, the company's board of directors announced a 21% increase in the annual dividend rate to $1.15 per common share outstanding.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock for over $160 million under its stock repurchase program as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of March 31, 2023, the company had 3.4 million shares of common stock remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

The outlook information provided below is inclusive of the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition unless otherwise noted and includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in measuring performance. The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook below exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, due diligence and transition costs, and other items:



Full-Year 2023 Prior Outlook Net Income $255 – $265 million $245 – $265 million Adjusted Net Income $292 – $302 million – Adjusted EBITDA $525 – $540 million $520 – $540 million Adjusted Diluted EPS $5.70 – $5.90 – Effective Income Tax Rate 24 % –













Full-Year 2023 vs. Full-Year 2022 Prior Outlook Domestic RevPAR Growth[2] Approximately 2% Approximately 2% Domestic Effective Royalty Rate Growth[3] Mid-single digits Mid-single digits Domestic Net Unit Growth (upscale, extended-stay, and midscale segments) Approximately 1% Approximately 1%

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories as of March 31, 2023. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service, upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay, and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, RevPAR, the company's ability to benefit from any rebound in travel demand, and the company's liquidity, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to general, domestic and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital; the company's ability to successfully integrate Radisson Hotels Americas' employees and operations; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas as rapidly or to the extent anticipated; the resurgence or worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to new strains or variants, and the related impact on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively the U.S. travel market; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including the potential for long-term adverse changes in consumer sentiment with respect to travel as a result of the pandemic; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; future domestic or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries, including with respect to the status of the relationship with employees of our franchisees; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; the commercial acceptance of our Software-as-a-Service technology solutions division's products and services; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; the impact of inflation; cyber security and data breach risks; climate change and sustainability related concerns; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations, especially in areas that continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; labor shortages; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness, and secure our indebtedness, including additional indebtedness incurred as a result of the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and, as applicable, our Quarter Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements and Other Definitions

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, revenues excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 6, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, SG&A, EPS and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, acquisition related due diligence, transition and transaction costs, and gains/losses on sale/disposal and impairment of assets primarily related to hotel ownership and development activities to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties. We consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenues from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company's franchise and management agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise and management services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchised and managed services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Revenues, Excluding Reimbursable Revenue from Franchised and Managed Properties: The company reports revenues, excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Reimbursable revenues from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company's franchise and management agreements require revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise and management services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Occupancy

Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of the hotels' available capacity. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. The company calculates occupancy based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect occupancy, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

Average Daily Rate (ADR)

ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and management uses ADR to assess pricing levels that the company is able to generate. The company calculates ADR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect ADR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

RevPAR

RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of hotel performance and therefore company royalty and system revenues as it provides a metric correlated to the two key drivers of operations at a hotel: occupancy and ADR. The company calculates RevPAR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect RevPAR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods.

Pipeline

Pipeline is defined as hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, and master development agreements committing owners to future franchise development.

1 All figures are inclusive of Radisson Hotels Americas, except where otherwise noted. For comparative purposes, domestic RevPAR and the effective royalty rate assume the Radisson Hotels Americas brands were acquired on January 1, 2022. 2 For comparative purposes, domestic RevPAR baseline for full-year 2022 is inclusive of the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition. 3 For comparative purposes, the domestic effective royalty rate 4.93% baseline for full-year 2022 is inclusive of the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(Unaudited)



















































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,











Variance



2023

2022

$

%

















REVENUES

































Royalty, licensing and management fees

$ 107,492

$ 90,739

$ 16,753

18 % Initial franchise fees

7,882

8,402

(520)

(6) % Platform and procurement services fees

13,843

11,683

2,160

18 % Owned hotels

22,332

12,037

10,295

86 % Other

10,627

8,229

2,398

29 % Other revenues from franchised and managed properties

170,616

126,637

43,979

35 % Total revenues

332,792

257,727

75,065

29 %

















OPERATING EXPENSES

































Selling, general and administrative

59,283

30,324

28,959

95 % Depreciation and amortization

10,023

6,231

3,792

61 % Owned hotels

17,146

8,154

8,992

110 % Other expenses from franchised and managed properties

168,489

113,650

54,839

48 % Total operating expenses

254,941

158,359

96,582

61 %

















Gain on sale of business and assets, net

—

29

(29)

(100) %

















Operating income

77,851

99,397

(21,546)

(22) %

















OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET















Interest expense

14,084

11,470

2,614

23 % Interest income

(1,883)

(1,280)

(603)

47 % Other (gain) loss

(1,908)

1,716

(3,624)

(211) % Equity in net loss (gain) of affiliates

63

(244)

307

(126) % Total other income and expenses, net

10,356

11,662

(1,306)

(11) %

















Income before income taxes

67,495

87,735

(20,240)

(23) % Income tax expense

14,675

20,344

(5,669)

(28) % Net income

$ 52,820

$ 67,391

$ (14,571)

(22) %

















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.21

$ (0.19)

(16) %

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.20

$ (0.18)

(15) %

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)

























(In thousands)

March 31,

December 31,







2023

2022













ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,679

$ 41,566 Accounts receivable, net

214,103

216,614 Other current assets

95,306

89,742

Total current assets

341,088

347,922













Property and equipment, net

434,282

427,306 Intangible assets, net

750,179

742,190 Goodwill

220,187

218,653 Notes receivable, net of allowances

56,382

55,577 Investments in affiliates

33,216

30,647 Operating lease right-of-use assets

66,398

68,985 Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

34,758

31,645 Other assets

169,733

179,250

















Total assets $ 2,106,223

$ 2,102,175













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Accounts payable

$ 93,135

$ 118,863 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

78,842

131,410 Deferred revenue

103,599

92,695 Current portion of long-term debt

4,416

2,976 Liability for guest loyalty program

89,582

89,954

Total current liabilities

369,574

435,898









Long-term debt

1,374,814

1,200,547 Deferred revenue

132,520

134,149 Liability for guest loyalty program

48,420

47,381 Operating lease liabilities

69,708

70,994 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

40,420

36,673 Other liabilities

23,759

21,873













Total liabilities

2,059,215

1,947,515















Total shareholders' equity

47,008

154,660

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,106,223

$ 2,102,175















Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)





























(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,









2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 52,820

$ 67,391 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 10,023

6,231 Depreciation and amortization – marketing and reservation system 9,276

7,154 Gain on sale and disposal of business and assets, net —

(29) Amortization - franchise agreement acquisition cost 4,637

3,784 Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 10,630

7,555 Non-cash interest and investment (income) loss (1,442)

1,909 Deferred income taxes 7,566

(3,119) Equity in net loss of affiliates, less distributions received 421

230 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (28,092)

(12,435) Change in working capital and other (53,806)

(14,747) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 12,033

63,924







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Investment in property and equipment (19,566)

(26,809) Investment in intangible assets (1,097)

(1,208) Contributions to investments in affiliates (3,620)

(268) Proceeds from sale of equity method investments 868

— Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (2,670)

(2,818) Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 716

1,853 Issuance of notes receivable (3,660)

(1,245) Collections of notes receivable 337

63 Proceeds from sale of business and assets —

8,494 Other items, net (771)

(529) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (29,463)

(22,467)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Net borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities 176,000

— Purchases of treasury stock (160,488)

(14,802) Dividends paid (12,821)

(13,204) Debt issuance costs (755)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,504

2,211 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 7,440

(25,795)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9,990)

15,662 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 103

(58) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,566

511,605







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 31,679

$ 527,209

































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)







































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Change







































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily











Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Upscale & Above(1) $ 139.86

51.2 %

$ 71.59

$ 130.68

47.1 %

$ 61.57

7.0 %

407 bps

16.3 % Midscale & Upper Midscale(2) 95.18

52.2 %

49.70

91.65

51.4 %

47.09

3.9 %

83 bps

5.5 % Extended Stay(3) 62.79

71.3 %

44.74

59.87

73.9 %

44.24

4.9 %

(264) bps

1.1 % Economy(4) 67.71

44.8 %

30.34

65.97

45.7 %

30.16

2.6 %

(89) bps

0.6 %





































Total(5) $ 91.21

52.7 %

$ 48.08

$ 86.67

52.4 %

$ 45.38

5.2 %

34 bps

5.9 %











































































Effective Royalty Rate





































































For the Three Months Ended































March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022



































































System-wide 4.99 %

4.93 %



































































(1) Includes Cambria, Ascend, Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Park Plaza, Radisson Individuals and Radisson brands. (2) Includes Country, Comfort, Clarion, Sleep, Quality and Park brands. (3) Includes WoodSpring, Mainstay, Suburban and Everhome brands. (4) Includes Econo Lodge and Rodeway brands. (5) Radisson Hotels Americas was acquired on August 11, 2022. To enhance comparability, ADR, Occupancy, and RevPAR reflect operating performance for the three

months ended March 31, 2022 as if the legacy Radisson brands were acquired on January 1, 2022.





























Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)







































































March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Variance





































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%

































Ascend Hotel Collection

198

22,528

201

20,639

(3)

1,889

(1.5) %

9.2 % Cambria Hotels

66

9,000

58

7,996

8

1,004

13.8 %

12.6 % Radisson(1)

68

15,887

—

—

68

15,887

NM

NM Comfort(2)

1,684

132,264

1,659

130,644

25

1,620

1.5 %

1.2 % Country(3)

432

34,494

—

—

432

34,494

NM

NM Clarion(4)

179

19,707

188

21,464

(9)

(1,757)

(4.8) %

(8.2) % Quality

1,622

120,136

1,641

122,576

(19)

(2,440)

(1.2) %

(2.0) % Sleep

425

29,968

416

29,332

9

636

2.2 %

2.2 % Park

4

363

—

—

4

363

NM

NM Everhome

1

98

—

—

1

98

NM

NM MainStay

116

7,956

102

7,072

14

884

13.7 %

12.5 % WoodSpring

214

25,834

306

36,854

(92)

(11,020)

(30.1) %

(29.9) % Suburban

75

6,700

70

6,246

5

454

7.1 %

7.3 % Econo Lodge

690

41,157

726

43,534

(36)

(2,377)

(5.0) %

(5.5) % Rodeway

494

27,787

521

30,062

(27)

(2,275)

(5.2) %

(7.6) % Domestic Franchises(5)

6,268

493,879

5,888

456,419

380

37,460

6.5 %

8.2 %

































International Franchises(5)

1,199

132,945

1,108

121,295

91

11,650

8.2 %

9.6 %

































Total Franchises

7,467

626,824

6,996

577,714

471

49,110

6.7 %

8.5 %

































(1) Includes Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson Individuals and Radisson brands.















(2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites.















(3) Includes Country Inn & Suites and Park Plaza brands. (4) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe. (5) In 2022, the Company reclassified six properties located in the Caribbean from Domestic Franchises to International Franchises.











Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)











REVENUES EXCLUDING REIMBURSABLE REVENUE FROM FRANCHISED AND MANAGED PROPERTIES (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022













Total Revenues

$ 332,792

$ 257,727

Adjustments:









Reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties

(157,782)

(126,637)

Revenues excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties

$ 175,010

$ 131,090











ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022













Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 59,283

$ 30,324

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(1,817)

1,725

Operational restructuring charges

(2,258)

—

Share-based compensation

(4,606)

(3,594)

Due diligence and transition costs

(8,104)

—

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 42,498

$ 28,455

ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022











Net income

$ 52,820

$ 67,391

Income tax expense

14,675

20,344

Interest expense

14,084

11,470

Interest income

(1,883)

(1,280)

Other (gain) loss

(1,908)

1,716

Equity in operating net loss (gain) of affiliates

63

(244)

Gain on sale of business and assets, net

—

(29)

Depreciation and amortization

10,023

6,231

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

1,817

(1,725)

Operational restructuring charges

2,258

—

Share-based compensation

4,606

3,594

Due diligence and transition costs

8,104

—

Net reimbursable surplus from franchised and managed properties

(874)

(12,987)

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

2,661

2,162 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 106,446

$ 96,643











ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022











Net income

$ 52,820

$ 67,391 Adjustments:









Gain on sale of business and assets, net

—

(22)

Operational restructuring charges

1,711

—

Due diligence and transition costs

6,143

—

Net reimbursable surplus from franchised and managed properties

(2,500)

(9,701) Adjusted Net Income

$ 58,174

$ 57,668











Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.02

$ 1.20 Adjustments:









Operational restructuring charges

0.03

—

Due diligence and transition costs

0.12

—

Net reimbursable surplus from franchised and managed properties

(0.05)

(0.17) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.12

$ 1.03







Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2023 OUTLOOK (UNAUDITED)















Guidance represents the midpoint of the company's range of estimated outcomes for the year ended December 31, 2023







ADJUSTED EBITDA FULL YEAR FORECAST



(dollar amounts in thousands)



Midpoint





2023 Guidance







Net income



$ 261,700

Income tax expense

82,700

Interest expense

66,900

Interest income

(5,600)

Other gain

(1,300)

Equity in operating net gain of affiliates

(800)

Depreciation and amortization

50,900

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

1,800

Operational restructuring, due diligence and transition costs

39,600

Share-based compensation

18,000

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

10,800

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

7,800 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 532,500







ADJUSTED NET INCOME & DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) FULL YEAR FORECAST



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Midpoint





2023 Guidance







Net income



$ 261,700 Adjustments:







Operational restructuring, due diligence and transition costs

29,400

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

5,900 Adjusted Net Income



$ 297,000







Diluted Earnings Per Share



$ 5.10 Adjustments:







Operational restructuring, due diligence and transition costs

0.58

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

0.12 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 5.80









