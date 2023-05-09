BPM amplifies Risk Advisory practice with strategic hire

Accomplished professional in cyber and risk brings skill, experience and capability to help drive next chapter of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the top 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announced the addition of a strategic hire in its Risk Advisory practice. Veteran cybersecurity and risk management professional Fred Rica has joined as a Partner of the Firm. He brings decades of experience in cybersecurity and risk management across a broad range of sectors and industries.

Rica's hire is part of a strategic growth initiative that includes the recent addition of cyber and enterprise risk specialist, Kevin Berman, who joined the Firm on March 1, 2023, as part of the addition of the RiMo team. A seasoned c-suite and board advisor, Berman specializes in delivering strategic Risk Management and Compliance based capabilities. Based in Las Vegas, he frequently engages with clients on board-level risk-based initiatives, working to solve multiple complex regulatory-driven challenges.

With the addition of Rica and Berman, BPM clients can tap into an expanded breadth of offerings focused on meeting their risk advisory needs, including cybersecurity, business resilience, governance, risk and compliance, and enterprise risk management.

"I am thrilled with the level of passion, talent and expertise we have brought to the BPM Risk Advisory team with the addition of Fred and Kevin," said Nick Steiner, Partner at BPM and leader of the Firm's Advisory practice. "They have both been front and center for the evolution of cybersecurity and offer sophisticated perspectives to our clients' current challenges. We are delighted to welcome them to BPM as we further enhance the Risk Advisory services we offer to our clients."

A nationally recognized authority, Rica is a skilled technology professional with significant experience in cybersecurity, governance and enterprise risk management. He has helped some of the world's foremost technology users solve complex risk management issues. Rica's clients have included many of the Fortune 500's most recognizable brands in financial services, telecommunications, technology, consumer products, industrial manufacturing, government and multilateral organizations. Over the past twenty-five years, he has performed or managed hundreds of security assessment, design and implementation projects of large and complex processing environments, He has also held a variety of leadership positions within the "Big Four." Rica is based in the New York metropolitan area.

"BPM brings clients a 'big firm know-how and small firm know-you' approach," said Rica. "It's an exciting time in cyber. I am delighted to join BPM and leverage my experience addressing cybersecurity risks to help clients achieve their business objectives."

"Clients of BPM have first-hand access to knowledgeable advisors with a solid understanding of today's issues," added Berman. "Cybersecurity remains a key concern for boards and the c-suite at companies across industries. I'm pleased to bring my skillset to BPM and help our clients build their cyber resilience initiatives."

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States with a global team of over 1,200 colleagues. A Certified B Corp, the Firm works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate and technology industries. BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive expertise and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

