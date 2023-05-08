PitchBook Named Best Workplace by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

List Recognizes Top Companies in the Bay Area for Engagement and Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of the Bay Area's Best Places to Work by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. PitchBook ranked 15th overall and 5th for workplace wellness in the category of businesses which employ between 50-99 employees in the Bay Area. Recipients are determined exclusively by employees' responses from a survey conducted to measure a wide range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a best workplace in San Francisco. This is a testament to our employees' continued commitment to our core values and company culture," said Jorja Palmer, managing director for account management and customer success at PitchBook. "We are intentional about investing in our people and their professional development and are always striving to create an even better workplace for our growing team."

The best workplaces award factors in approximately 40 standard survey questions across categories including diversity and inclusion, career growth, communication and more. The survey to determine employers on the Best Places to Work lists is conducted by Quantum Workplace, widely recognized as a leading company in conducting this type of research. The companies considered among these lists are recognized as going beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.

PitchBook has over 2,000 employees globally across offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. By offering unprecedented access to the private and public equity markets, the PitchBook Platform provides an all-in-one research and analysis tool for investment and research professionals – including VC and PE firms, corporate development teams, investment banks, LPs, lenders, law firms and accounting firms.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore and serves more than 90,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

