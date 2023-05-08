NEW TEACHER APPRECIATION SURVEY FINDS 75% OF TEACHERS WANT TO BE APPRECIATED WITH GIFT CARDS AND ITEMS PURCHASED FROM AMAZON WISH LISTS

Teachers of Tomorrow conducted a survey on how the community can show appreciation for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8th – May 12th

HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation's largest alternative certification provider, released today results from its national "Teacher Appreciation Survey" aimed to help the community show their support for the incredible educators that are inspiring future generations. The poll, which surveyed over 1,000 teachers across the country revealed a notable key finding that 75% of teachers said they wanted to be shown appreciation through gift cards and having items on their Amazon wish lists purchased.

Teachers of Tomorrow (PRNewswire)

"Teachers are the backbone of our society, fostering creativity, skills and curiosity in every classroom," said Trent Beekman, CEO, Teachers of Tomorrow. "With teachers' tireless efforts and boundless dedication to students, we are honored to play a small role in uplifting the millions of teachers that shape the future of our world. As we help develop the highest quality of educators, this year, we wanted to hear directly from teachers across the United States to ensure their voices are heard and that they feel appreciated for all their hard work."

In addition to finding out how teachers wanted to be appreciated, the survey also polled why they entered the education field, what grade level and subjects they teach, how many years they have been teaching and how they typically spend time over the summer.

Additional findings from the Teacher Appreciation Survey, include nearly 57% of teachers said the classroom supply they are always running out of is a writing utensil, including pens, crayons, pencils and dry-erase markers. And over 90% of teachers said their favorite part of teaching is their students and seeing their students learn new concepts. Over half of the teachers said they became a teacher to make a difference in students' lives and inspire kids to love to learn. Teachers responded that over the summer more than a third teach summer school, read or continue education.

The nationwide "Teacher Appreciation Survey" administered by Teachers of Tomorrow was conducted in April 2023 through SurveyMonkey, a leading global platform, garnering responses from first-year teachers and teachers with more than sixteen years of experience. Approximately 1,400 teachers from Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas responded to the survey. Respondents became teachers through a four-year degree teaching program from a university or college or obtained their teacher certification through an alternative certification program, such as Teachers of Tomorrow. The teachers surveyed teach students in pre-K to 12th grade and various subjects from general education to specialized subjects such as math, science, English, history, special education, and ESL/bilingual classes.

With the future of youth at stake, there has never been a more pressing time to motivate teachers to persevere as leaders and role models in the industry. As the education industry grapples with a teacher shortage, teacher retention, requests for higher pay and declines in mental health, alternative certification programs like Teachers of Tomorrow help individuals from a variety of backgrounds and experiences transition into the classroom. Teachers of Tomorrow remains committed to training teachers and makes the process of changing careers easy, by limiting financial burdens to ensuring individuals can enter the program regardless of age or previous teaching experience. For more information on how aspiring individuals can seek a meaningful career, visit www.teachersoftomorrow.org.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow has been the nation's most comprehensive provider of teacher services since 2005. Committed to helping educators excel in the classroom and beyond, Teachers of Tomorrow provides holistic support across the entire lifecycle of the teacher. To provide teachers with the requisite skills to successfully enter – and stay – in the teaching profession, Teachers of Tomorrow provides accredited pre-certification training, research-based test preparation, and ongoing professional development. For more information, visit teachersoftomorrow.org/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teachers of Tomorrow