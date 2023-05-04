LTD Financial Services, L.P.; Partners with Skit.ai to Accelerate Revenue Recovery and Improve Collection Efficiency

Conversational Voice AI Leader enables LTD Financial Services, L.P.'s seamless transition from legacy processes to fully compliant end-to-end call automation, unlocking unprecedented scale and reach.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading Conversational Voice AI solution provider in the ARM industry, announced its strategic partnership with LTD Financial Services L.P. (LTD), a Texas-based collection agency with a 30-year history in the industry. The partnership strengthens LTD's collection process by accelerating revenue recovery and improving its overall collection efficiency.

LTD Financial Services and Skit.ai Joint Partnership (PRNewswire)

The partnership builds upon the ongoing wide-scale adoption of new technologies like Conversational Voice AI in the ARM industry to improve legacy collection systems and address agent challenges. With Skit.ai's Conversational Voice AI solution, LTD aims to do the same and overcome bottlenecks created by skilled agent shortage and ballooning agent costs, enabling them to scale the continuous development and growth they have witnessed over the years in a challenging market.

"Our partnership with Skit.ai has transformed the capacity of our agency. By blending Skit.ai's solution into our present technology, we are increasing our outreach, our Right Party Contacts, and most importantly, penetrating deeper into our portfolio to return more revenue to our clients," said David John, CEO and President of LTD Financial Services, L.P.

Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy voice intelligence platform offers numerous benefits to LTD, including low initial and running expenses, rapid deployment, and processing of previously cost-prohibitive accounts. The solution is designed to improve critical areas like connect rate and provide segmentation data by capturing dispositions like RPC/WPC, Promise to Pay, and Debt Negotiation.

"With LTD, we achieved 100% account penetration at 1/4th the cost, removing the bottleneck of skilled agent scarcity. We are confident that this partnership with LTD is setting a benchmark in the ARM industry, demonstrating how our technology can achieve exceptional results," remarked Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai.

Collection agencies interested in implementing Skit.ai's Conversational Voice AI solution can connect with an expert at Skit.ai.

About LTD Financial Services, L.P.:

Established in 1993, LTD Financial Services, L.P. is a nationally recognized ARM and BPO services provider. LTD's solutions consistently deliver quality customer experiences and superior financial results for our clients through leading technology, omnichannel communications, and data-driven decisions in a fully compliant, customer-centric culture.

About Skit.ai

Skit.ai is the leading Conversational Voice AI company in the ARM industry, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's Compliant, Configurable, and Easy-to-deploy solution enable enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 and has been awarded several award recognitions, including Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW; Stevie Bronze Winner 2022 by The International Business Awards; Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022; and Startup of the Year in Artificial Intelligence 2021 by Entrepreneur India. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Learn more at Skit.ai.

