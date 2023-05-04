BTL Announces 21% Revenue Increase in Q1 2023, Expands North American Sales Team

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries, a leading global provider of advanced medical and aesthetic solutions, is proud to announce a 21% increase in worldwide revenue for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The company's Q1 revenue reached 146 million USD, highlighting the strong demand for its innovative products and services.

In response to the company's rapid growth and to better serve its expanding client base, BTL is currently hiring over 80 sales and customer success professionals throughout North America. These new additions to the team will help ensure that BTL continues to provide exceptional support and services to its valued customers.

To accommodate the company's expanding operations, BTL is also nearly doubling the size of its US headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and enhancing its internal departments to support the organization's growth.

David Chmel, CEO of BTL Industries, North America, expressed his excitement about the company's growth, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the rapid expansion of BTL, which has been driven primarily by the outstanding performance of our flagship products, Emsculpt Neo and Emface. These cutting-edge solutions have consistently delivered exceptional results for our clients, propelling us to new heights in the medical and aesthetic markets."

Scott Mills, Chairman of the Board, echoed Chmel's sentiments, adding, "The substantial growth we've achieved in Q1 2023 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, product development, and customer satisfaction. Our flagship products, Emsculpt Neo and Emface, are revolutionizing the industry and positioning BTL as a global leader in medical and aesthetic solutions. To support this growth, we're excited to expand our North American sales and customer success team, further strengthening our ability to meet the needs of our customers."

John Ferris, VP of Marketing, emphasized the importance of the company's investments in marketing to drive sales and support customers. "Our strategic marketing initiatives have been instrumental in fostering strong relationships with our clients," said Ferris. "By investing in targeted marketing campaigns, we've been able to effectively help our customers grow their businesses. This, along with our focus on innovation and an excellent work of the whole BTL team, has contributed significantly to our Q1 success."

BTL Industries' flagship products, Emsculpt Neo and Emface, have garnered widespread acclaim for their effectiveness and versatility.

The impressive Q1 2023 financial results demonstrate BTL's ability to successfully respond to market demands and strengthen its position in the competitive aesthetic industry. The company's focus on innovation, its dedication to delivering best-in-class solutions to its clients, its commitment to expanding its talented sales team, and its strategic investments in marketing will continue to propel BTL forward as it seeks to build on this momentum throughout the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

BTL is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced medical and aesthetic devices, offering innovative and effective solutions for various applications. Founded in 1993, the company has established a strong presence in over 75 countries, consistently delivering high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of its clients. For more information about BTL Industries and its comprehensive range of products and services, visit www.btlnet.com .

