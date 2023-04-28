Vinamilk Eyes International Business Diversification Amidst Economic Challenges

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Gulfood Dubai 2023, the world's largest food exhibition that took place earlier this year, Vinamilk has announced plans to participate in other trade promotion events such as Japan Foodex Fair, and FHA Singapore Fair, International SME Fair in Guangzhou, China to seek new export opportunities, as well as developing new sales channels in existing ones.

Vinamilk’s booth attracts many visitors at Gulfood Dubai 2023 (PRNewswire)

Despite economic uncertainty, Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy brand and the sixth most valuable dairy brand globally, has shown its determination to expand its global reach by actively seeking new export markets. Underlining Vinamilk's expansion plans, the dairy manufacturer has secured a total value of USD 100 million for the company's six-month export plan, in which the Middle Eastern region has accounted for 85%.

With a population of approximately half a billion people spanning 17 countries, the Middle East has been one of Vinamilk's key export markets since 1997. In some Middle Eastern countries, Vinamilk's baby products, especially Dielac milk powder and RiDielac baby nutrition powder have been very well-received and trusted by consumers across the region.

The demand for dairy products has consistently increased despite the region's various challenges and business environments. Vinamilk and its partners seek to meet these growing demands with innovative solutions that enable consumers to access high-quality products at competitive prices while providing them with the required essential nutrition, such as the infant formula product Dielac Premature.

Vinamilk’s partner is satisfied with the company’s products and services (PRNewswire)

Vinamilk's primary partner in the Middle East, Zia Ahmad Mohd Asmail, shared, "We have been in business with Vinamilk for the past ten years when we started with the Afghanistan market. They provide good service and quality products. We want to expand and make Vinamilk products accessible to consumers across the region."

In addition, Vinamilk's main export products, such as Dielac milk powder, Ridielac nutritional powder, condensed milk, Probi drinking yogurt, and coconut drink, have been introduced to new markets across the region.

Vinamilk’s milk powder products have been introduced to new markets across the region (PRNewswire)

Actively participating in trade activities enhances Vinamilk's exposure to the world and contributes to promoting Vinamilk's position in the dairy industry. "This year, potential partners actively came looking for us because they had previously known Vinamilk as the sixth largest brand value in the world," a Vinamilk representative shared at Gulfood Dubai.

Despite humble origins in Vietnam, a country that does not have a long history in the dairy industry, Vinamilk has grown to be the country leading dairy manufacturer, with 13 farms that supply a capacity of more than one million liters of raw milk per day. Aside from the Vietnam market, Vinamilk also exports to 58 other countries and territories worldwide, with accumulated export revenue of USD 3 billion.

For more information, visit www.vinamilk.com.vn/en.

About Vinamilk

Headquartered in Vietnam, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) is the leading national dairy company specializing in dairy products and juices for the domestic market and exports to over 58 countries with total export revenue of more than $3 billion. It is the 36th largest dairy company in the world in terms of revenue, with a brand value in the Top 10 most valuable global brands. Vinamilk currently manages 13 farms with a supply capacity of up to 1 million liters of fresh milk daily.

International Business Contact: Mr. Vo Trung Hieu, vthieu@vinamilk.com.vn

Media Contact: Ms. Pham Hong Hanh, phhanh@vinamilk.com.vn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vinamilk