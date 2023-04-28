Onosys Marketplace Simplifies Capturing Orders From Third-Party Marketplaces

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys, a technology solution used by enterprise restaurant chains, has released a new product called "Marketplace." This new solution simplifies capturing orders from popular food delivery platforms such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

"In the past, restaurants have typically needed to monitor incoming orders in third-party delivery platforms and hand-key the orders into their point of sale (POS) system," said Chris Anderle, Onosys President. "Marketplace provides a connection between these platforms and the restaurant's POS through a process called order injection."

With order injection, orders from third-party apps immediately appear in the Onosys platform for fulfillment, offering three key benefits to restaurant operators:

Reduced staff time — Order injection means restaurant staff no longer has to actively monitor and enter incoming orders into their POS. Lower equipment costs — Restaurants no longer need to maintain dedicated PCs or tablet computers to monitor incoming orders. Fewer order errors — Onosys Marketplace accurately and securely translates orders from third-party platforms.

Additionally, Onosys Marketplace synchronizes menus with third-party platforms. When a restaurant manager changes a menu item in Onosys, or marks it out of stock, that change is automatically reflected in the linked third-party platforms.

Onosys typically works with restaurant chains that have between 15 and 1,000 locations. The white-label platform seamlessly integrates with a company's brand identity and user experience.

About Onosys

As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Giordano's, Bostons, Dion's Pizza, Rudy's, and Jack's Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support.

Onosys helps restaurants by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with a high-touch approach. The platform provides optimized experiences on the web, mobile web, and iOS / Android, as well as a headless API, across ordering channels including call center, catering, delivery, dine-in, and carry-out / curb-side. Onosys also offers integrations with industry-leading point-of-sale systems, payment gateways, loyalty providers, gift card providers, and delivery services.

For more information about Onosys Marketplace, schedule a demo through the company's website.

Contact: Chris Anderle, President, canderle@onosys.com

