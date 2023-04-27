Pharmavite LLC, Makers of Nature Made® Vitamins, Breaks Ground on New Production Facility in New Albany, Ohio to Support Continued Business Growth

The Expansion Enhances Production Capacity and Innovation Capabilities to Meet Consumer Demand

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pharmavite LLC, a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, is breaking ground on a new 225,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio. The new facility, which will create 225 new jobs within the Columbus Region, will support the growth of Pharmavite's national vitamin and supplement portfolio, including its Nature Made® and MegaFood® brands.

Pharmavite LLC (PRNewsfoto/Pharmavite LLC) (PRNewswire)

With over 50 years of experience developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions that are backed by science and adhere to strict manufacturing practices, Pharmavite recognizes consumers' continued commitment to health and wellness through ever-evolving vitamin and supplement routines and is responding with expanded reach and the development of innovative offerings.

"The new facility that we're breaking ground on today will enable Pharmavite to continue its growth and better serve consumers, who are more invested in their health and wellness than ever before," said Pharmavite CEO Jeff Boutelle. "Gummies continue to be one of the fastest growing vitamin and supplement forms within the industry, and this facility will produce gummies and be the site of Pharmavite's Gummy Innovation Center of Excellence."

The company is investing more than $200 million into the initial construction of the new facility, machinery and equipment and anticipates production to begin by the end of 2024. The state-of-the-art facility will be located at 13700 Jug Street Road NW in New Albany.

"Pharmavite is proud to join the Columbus and New Albany communities, whose strengths and values align with Pharmavite's focus on wellness and nutrition. We'll be joining the area's emerging science, innovation, and technology hub, thanks largely in part to the support of our public sector partners at the City of New Albany and Jobs Ohio, and we're thrilled to already have the opportunity to give back to the community through partnerships with local non-profits like Pelotonia and Healthy New Albany," said Pharmavite VP of Operations Kara Roeder.

As part of this commitment, Pharmavite announced its first local charitable donation to Pelotonia , which began in 2008 as a two-day bike race and has grown into a major charitable organization raising funds for cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Pharmavite is supporting Pelotonia with a two-year commitment at the Notable Funding Partner level and is also a sponsor of the Pelotonia Volunteer program. Additionally, Pharmavite is today announcing that it will be sponsoring Healthy New Albany as a Supporting Partner for its 19th annual Walking Classic this year.

This is Pharmavite's fourth production facility and second investment outside of the Southern California-based company's home state following its expansion with a new facility in Opelika, Alabama, which has grown to full capacity since opening in 2013. This latest project allows Pharmavite to continue bringing the gift of health to life through its Nature Made®, Nature Made® Wellblends, EQUELLE®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made®, and Uqora brands.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, Nature Made® Wellblends, EQUELLE®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with over 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit www.NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins) and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins).

