CHRIS HARRISON, NORA ROBERTS, AND RANDY TRAVIS TO ATTEND 2023 UNBRIDLED EVE DERBY GALA

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Television and movie stars will grace the red carpet at next week's 10th annual Unbridled Eve Derby Gala. As an Official Kentucky Derby Event, the world-class, star-studded Gala draws local and national business leaders and horse racing industry professionals while celebrating film, television, music, comedy and sports.
New this year is a raffle for a flight of five hard-to-find Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, which will help the event's charity beneficiaries, Blessings in a Backpack, and other impactful organizations. The auction runs from April 27 to May 5. You do not need to be present to win. Visit https://one.bidpal.net/unbridledeve2023 to learn more.
VIP GUESTS:
- D.B. Woodside – Actor, "Lucifer" and "The Night Agent"
- Chris Harrison – Previous host of "The Bachelor"
- Lauren Zima – Entertainment Tonight correspondent
- Macy Gray – Singer
- Tricia Helfer – "Battlestar Galactica" and "Lucifer"
- Randy Travis – Grammy-winning country music artist
- Master P – Rap legend
- Nick Vallelonga – Oscar-winning producer "Green Book"
- Bob Guiney – "The Bachelor"
- Nora Roberts – Best-Selling Author
- Grace Stanke – Miss America 2023
- Mike Mills – Co-founder, co-lead singer R.E.M.
- Tonya York/Tammy York – (Co-Founders, Unbridled Eve Derby Gala)
- Jean Cruguet – 1977 Triple Crown winner on Seattle Slew
- Jareth Loveberry – 2023 Derby mount Two Phil's
- James Graham – 2023 Derby mount Continence Game
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist – Basketball great
- Lisa Leslie – Pro basketball player, Olympic gold medalist
- Nadia Nadim – Racing Louisville Player
- Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram – New Orleans Saints
- Michael Bush – Former NFL running back University of Louisville player
- Luke Hancock – Former University of Louisville basketball player
- Warren Moon – NFL Hall of Famer
PERFORMANCES BY:
- Robin Wilson – Gin Blossoms
- Robin Zander – Cheap Trick
- Tim Rushlow – Little Texas
- Larry Stewart – Restless Heart
- Richie McDonald – Lone Star
- Skip Martin – Kool & The Gang + Dazz Band
- JD Shelburne
- Rob Base
CONTACTS: To purchase tickets, visit www.unbridledeve.com or call 502.894.9768. Media inquiries and credentialing requests, visit www.unbridledeve.com/news/media/.
