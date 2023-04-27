Atlas repeats partnership with Albras, the largest aluminum producer in Brazil, with unprecedented 21-year US dollar power purchase agreement

SAO PAULO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a global leader in renewable energy, just signed a power purchase agreement with Albras, the largest primary aluminum producer in Brazil. Under the US dollar contract, Atlas will supply sustainable solar energy to Albras for 21 years, the longest term ever signed in Latin America for a corporate renewable energy PPA.

ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY SIGNS LARGEST PRIVATE SOLAR PPA IN LATAM (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Renewable Energy) (PRNewswire)

The energy provided to Albras under this PPA will be supplied by the Vista Alegre Photovoltaic Project, with operations expected to start in 2025. The plant will be located in the state of Minas Gerais with an installed capacity of 902 MWp and will generate approximately 2TWh/year, which is equivalent to removing more than 61,800 cars of the streets of Sao Paulo and offsetting approximately 154,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

"This is an important step for Atlas as we continue our focus to partner with corporate customers to support their energy transition to clean energy. The closing of our second contract with Albras attests to our ability to provide a compelling tailored energy solution to our customers. Furthermore, it offers predictability to the energy management of our customers looking to achieve their sustainability goals. The scale and term of this deal underscores Atlas' ability to address the needs of large energy consumers with reliability of execution, while fostering best in class ESG programs in line with their values", says Carlos Barrera, Atlas Renewable Energy's CEO.

With this new power purchase agreement, the partnership between Atlas and Albras will enable the equivalent generation of renewable energy that could power a city with approximately 3 million inhabitants, such as Brasilia.

Furthermore, Atlas' Vista Alegre will continue to enable ESG practices to instill long-term benefits and promote sustainable practices for the nearby communities. "We are all part of the same energy," Atlas' flagship social program will be implemented to promote diversity and inclusion within the renewable energy sector by training local women in technical skills and mobilizing its contractors to include them in their recruiting process, aiming to reach more than 15% of female representation within the construction of the plant.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with over 4 GW of contracted projects, of which 2.2 GW are operational. Atlas specializes in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects throughout the Americas since early 2017. The company includes an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, with the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in the Americas and Europe.

The company's strategy is focused on helping large corporates make the energy transition to 100% clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in the development, construction, and operation of large-scale projects, as well as a deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.

For more information, visit: www.AtlasRenewableEnergy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064786/Atlas_Renewable_Energy_PPA.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Renewable Energy