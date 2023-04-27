APhA Select Permanent CEO

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) announced that Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, has been named the 15th Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of APhA.

American Pharmacists Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Pharmacists Association) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Hogue currently holds the role of Dean of the Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy in Loma Linda, CA, and has been a faculty member in the School of Pharmacy and School of Medicine since 2019. He previously served as APhA President in 2020–2021, is well known nationally and internationally for his work with vaccine policy and has extensive experience as an independent and ambulatory care pharmacy practice innovator.

He will assume his duties on July 5, 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce Michael Hogue as the next CEO/EVP of the American Pharmacists Association," said Valerie Prince, PharmD, BCPS, FAPhA, President of APhA. "He will be able to build on the tremendous work and foundation laid by previous CEOs of APhA to take the organization to even greater heights. His experience will be vital in helping the association navigate and strengthen our position as we move forward in this critical time for the profession."

"I am humbled and elated to be named APhA's 15th Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President," said Dr. Hogue. "I could not be more excited to lead this association, which I have loved and served in my entire career. I am honored to have the chance to lead."

APhA is deeply grateful to Ilisa Bernstein, PharmD, JD, FAPhA, interim executive vice president and CEO, for her leadership of APhA during this time of transition. She has worked tirelessly to keep our association focused on advancing the needs of pharmacists and the profession of pharmacy, and we are delighted that she will continue in her former role as Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Practice and Government Affairs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association