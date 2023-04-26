Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Nominated for Prestigious Academy of Country Music Award

Industry Award for the Casino of the Year – Theatre Category

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has been nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award in the Casino of the Year – Theatre category. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. The "Country Music's Party of the Year" will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240 plus territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The winners will be announced during the live broadcast.

Hard Rock Live

The nomination is a testament to Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's commitment to providing world-class entertainment experiences to its guests. Hard Rock Live has hosted some of the biggest names in country music, including Brantley Gilbert, The Judds, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Elle King, and Dustin Lynch. Upcoming country music concerts include acts such as George Strait, Jon Pardi, and more.

"We are thrilled to be nominated for this prestigious award," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "As we continue to place emphasis on diversifying Hard Rock's entertainment offerings, we could not be prouder that our efforts to immerse the brand into today's vibrant country music scene have been recognized."

"This honor is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unforgettable entertainment experiences in country music and beyond."

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is one of the premier entertainment destinations in South Florida, featuring a 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live concert venue, a variety of bars and restaurants, and the iconic Guitar Hotel. The venue has become a must-visit destination for music lovers and casino enthusiasts alike, offering a unique and immersive experience that is unlike anything else in the region.

Awards are voted on by members of the Academy of Country Music, which boasts a record-high membership this year of nearly 5,000 members and serves as a powerhouse advocate for Country fans, artists, and all facets of the business.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers, and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video. This year's show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For more information about Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood and its upcoming events, visit myhrl.com.

About the Academy of Country Music

Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown in the almost-60 years since into a leading association for the country music industry. Now headquartered in Nashville, TN and boasting record-high membership of nearly 5,000 nationwide, the Academy serves as a powerhouse advocate for country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable partner ACM LIFTING LIVES, dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and providing aid in times of need, with a focus on health initiatives. 2023 looks to be another monumental year for the Academy, with the ACM Awards returning to Texas on May 11 and streaming live for a global audience on Prime Video, still the only major awards show to livestream. The Academy also remains relentlessly committed to creating a more inclusive environment for underrepresented groups in country music, from the boardroom to the stage, and over the last year has launched both ACM LEVel Up, a two-year professional development and enrichment curriculum for rising leaders, and OnRamp, a guaranteed income program for Black members of the Nashville music community, in partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition. For more information, log onto ACMcountry.com or ACMLiftingLives.org.

About Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida's premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-person capacity indoor venue features clamshell-style seating, offering guests an intimate experience. Hard Rock Live ranked No. 5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for both Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in its respective categories. Designed by Scéno Plus, the 225,000-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art, in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens and mobile-stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry's biggest performers, as well as nationally and internationally televised awards shows, sporting events and more. A-list entertainers to perform at Hard Rock Live include The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, Billy Joel, and Dave Chappelle, among others.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,700 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for both Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in its respective categories, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood , Twitter: @HardRockHolly , Instagram: @HardRockHolly .

Media Contacts

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Teresa Shum, Director of Public Relations, (954) 327-7631, teresa.shum@seminolehardrock.com

Anna Villalonga, Public Relations Specialist, (954) 585-5277, anna.villalonga@seminolehardrock.com

Giovanna Maniscalco, Public Relations Specialist, (954) 797-5599, giovanna.maniscalco@seminolehardrock.com

Bitner Group Public Relations

Mayra Hernandez, (954) 309-9606, mayra@bitnergroup.com

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Guitar Hotel (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi) (PRNewswire)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood logo. (PRNewsFoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood