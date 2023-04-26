Schneider Electric Appoints Javed Ahmad as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain North America

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the appointment of Javed Ahmad as the Senior Vice President of its Global Supply Chain North America organization. A 32-year company veteran with expertise in manufacturing, operations, and logistics, Javed will be based in Nashville, TN—the hub for Schneider's supply chain operation for the region that generated more than $12B in revenue in 2022.

Javed Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain North America (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Javed will focus on the expansion of supply chain capabilities within this strategic region as well as the digitization of its operations comprising 35 factories and six distribution centers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Further, Javed and the North American supply chain organization will create greater operational visibility and collaborate with suppliers and other partners to better serve customers in the food and beverage, hospitals, data centers, water and wastewater, residential and electrical distribution industries.

"Managing a complex local and global supply chain is critical to our company's continued success," said Aamir Paul, President, Schneider Electric North America. "Javed's practical experience tailoring supply chain processes and integrating smart factory technologies will enable us to remain agile while optimizing our growing operations to meet the changing needs of our customers in North America and beyond."

Javed brings more than 30 years of experience at Schneider Electric to the role, including managing end-to-end supply chains, leading transformations, and managing complex operations across the globe. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President of the Global Supply Chain for the International Region, he oversaw supply chain operations in India, Middle East, Africa, East Asia, Japan, Pacific & South America.

"As we continue to invest in our North American Supply Chain – in both increasing our production footprint to enhancing the digitization with our facilities – we are focused on creating a more agile and resilient operation," Javed noted. "I'm excited to join this talented team and further our effort to serving our customers."

Javed joined Schneider Electric in 1991 as the Supply Chain & Logistics Manager with APC, a provider of uninterruptible power supplies, electronics peripherals, and data center products. Since that time, he has continued to take on increasing responsibility within the Global Supply Chain organization while building strong experience in business strategy, lean manufacturing, quality processes, new product development, innovation, global sourcing, procurement, network modeling and quality value engineering.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #SupplyChain #SmartFactory #Digitization

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric