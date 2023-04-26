PLAY.WORKS TAKES LIKE NASTYA TO PRIMETIME AND BEYOND

CTV Leader expands YouTube sensation across AVOD, FAST and CTV Gaming

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Play.Works announced today a multi-year deal to expand the distribution of Like Nastya, one of the most popular kid creators on YouTube. Like Nastya, whose videos reach over 300 million subscribers, is partnering with Play.Works, with an expertise in CTV and gaming, to provide unique and engaging experiences for kids.

Under this arrangement Play.Works will bring this enormously popular content across connected TV platforms worldwide via AVOD, a live 24/7 FAST channel, and custom CTV games. Play.Works' proprietary platform allows integration between streaming video and gaming, to create these unique consumer engagement experiences across a reach of over 250 million CTV households worldwide.

Play.Works' Emmy® award winning team of former Showtime, Nickelodeon and HBO executives developed a unique method of reworking this enormously popular content into polished television programming. Beginning in June, Like Nastya will be distributed worldwide in a dedicated AVOD app and will be featured on the Play.Works PW Kids® FAST Channel and PW Kids On Demand services. Play.Works also announced plans to further engage fans with a Like Nastya themed game to premiere later this year on CTV platforms.

According to Play.Works CEO Jonathan Boltax, "Play.Works is able to bring top creators such as Like Nastya to connected TVs by providing a comprehensive offering to CTV with an AVOD channel, FAST distribution, and custom branded games. Play.Works is bringing relevant, contemporary creators to new audiences on the biggest, high-res CTV screens, along with premium, high-quality advertising from top brands. Our offering provides an innovative and comprehensive way to engage with current fans and new audiences on the biggest screen in the home."

Yuri Radzinsky of Like Nastya said, "Play.Works unique expertise in television and CTV gaming will bring this amazing content to new audiences in an all new way. We're thrilled to be working together to expand streaming access to Like Nastya and innovate with educational content and gaming for the big screen in the living room."

The Play.Works Like Nastya offering will be launching on Comcast, Vizio and other leading streaming platforms worldwide.

ABOUT LIKE NASTYA

Like Nastya is a YouTube originated phenomenon in the kids & family industry with a massive audience of 330 million subscribers across various platforms, 21 channels localised in various languages, and global recognition. The original YouTube channel was created in 2016 by Nastya's parents and has since gained a massive following and expanded to a media company. Nastya has become an internet sensation and has even been named one of the highest-paid YouTube stars by Forbes magazine. The videos featured on Like Nastya cover a wide range of topics, including friendship, relationships in school and with family members, creativity, and imagination.

ABOUT PLAY.WORKS

Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming and gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, Doodle Jump, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works' video AVOD and FAST channels, including PW Kids®, Ninja Kidz TV and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.

View original content:

SOURCE Play.Works