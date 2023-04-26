Papa Welcomes Stephanie Tilenius, CEO of Vida Health, to its Board of Directors

Tilenius brings with her an extensive career and experience in consumer tech and health care

MIAMI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support for older adults and families, announced today Stephanie Tilenius has become an independent board member, rounding out a well-balanced board of directors to propel the company's growth.

Tilenius is the founder and CEO of Vida Health , a virtual care platform that treats a whole person—and a whole population—by addressing a full range of chronic conditions and the behavioral conditions that accompany them. She has scaled Vida Health nationally with Fortune 500 companies and large insurance carriers and health plans.

Before starting Vida, Tilenius was with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, where she worked primarily with late-stage portfolio companies and invested in Nextdoor and MyFitnessPal. Previously, Tilenius was Vice President of Global Commerce and Payments at Google, where she helped to build and launch new products and platforms, including Google Wallet, Google Shopping, and Google Express. She was also at eBay and PayPal for nine years, and in her last role was Senior Vice President of eBay.com and Global Product, where she helped lead the eBay Marketplace turnaround.

"I'm thrilled to have Stephanie join our board, bringing her expertise in health care, consumer tech, and marketplace expansion to further drive and guide Papa into the future," said Parker. "Stephanie's knowledge and strength in scaling a mission-driven company will only accelerate our impact and help us continue to enhance the experience for Papa's customers, members, Papa Pals, and employees. I'm confident she will be an excellent coach and partner for our team."

Tilenius was inspired to launch Vida Health when her father was diagnosed with diabetes, and she witnessed firsthand his challenges navigating the complex healthcare system. Similar to Papa's founder and CEO, Andrew Parker, she was driven by personal experience to build a solution aimed at helping people across the country find the appropriate care they need to live healthier and happier lives. It's this connection, paired with her extensive consumer and marketplace tech experience, that make her a natural fit for Papa's board.

"It's my honor to join Papa's board of directors. I've been following the company since its founding and believe its work is essential for a number of populations, from aging adults to the people caring for them," said Tilenius. "I know from my own experiences—both professional and personal—that we need to reorient health care around the factors that drive health. I'm eager to share my knowledge and complement the great work of Papa's tremendous team."

In addition to her board role with Papa, Tilenius sits on the public boards of Seagate Technology and Wish.

