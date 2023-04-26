Northwestern Mutual Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for Seventh Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, announced that it was selected by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the seventh year in a row. This honor – among a series of awards and accolades recognizing Northwestern Mutual's exceptional culture and workplace – was based on a national survey of employees who rated companies based on their diversity-related practices.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual) (PRNewswire)

"Northwestern Mutual not only values diversity, but fuels it in the work we do each day," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion. "This latest distinction from Forbes is further evidence that we remain not just a destination for talent, but a company where all employees can grow, contribute and thrive. We appreciate this recognition as we continue our journey for an even more equitable and inclusive workplace."

Northwestern Mutual's commitment to diversity includes its eight award-winning employee resource groups (ERGs), eight diversity and inclusion business councils, multi-year strategies focused on inclusion such as its Women's Initiative and Sustained Action for Racial Equity task force, and its $100 million impact investing fund. These efforts and investments further the goal of closing existing wealth gaps, fostering connection and collaboration among employees, and recruiting and retaining the next generation of talent. This focus has allowed the company to achieve its highest levels of women and people of color, particularly in leadership, in its history.

Northwestern Mutual has been recognized with additional workplace awards that further exemplify the company's extensive and ongoing efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion – such as:

Equal Opportunity Magazine 's Top 50 Employers (2023)

Four consecutive perfect scores on the Disability Equality Index (2019-2022)

Eight consecutive perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (2015-2022)

National Business Inclusion Consortium Top 50 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion (2022)

Military Friendly Award (2021-2022)

Top 50 Company for Multicultural Women in Leadership (2021)

Seven ERGs ranked in the Top 25 nationally by the Association of ERGs & Councils (2021)

Diversity Best Practices Top 100 Companies for Diversity (2020)

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's workplace accolades, please visit news.northwesternmutual.com/awards-and-recognition.

