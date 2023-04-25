Uptempo Welcomes New Chief Customer Officer to Help Global Enterprises Adopt Marketing Business Acceleration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptempo, a leader in enterprise marketing operations software, today announced the appointment of Eric Grunden as its new Chief Customer Officer. In Eric Grunden's new role, he will be responsible for driving customer-centric initiatives and ensuring Uptempo's customers receive the highest level of service and support. Grunden's top priority will be helping enterprise marketing teams adopt marketing business acceleration, a new operating model that gives Chief Marketing Officers and their teams operational clarity over plans, finances, projects and marketing performance.

"Eric has a key role in rallying our global customer experience organization to help our customers win in this economy," said Mirko Holzer, CEO and founder of Uptempo. "His proven track record of executing customer-centric strategies will be critical as we help our customers adopt marketing business acceleration best practices and succeed with our software."

Eric brings more than 20 years of experience in customer experience and success to Uptempo. Previously, Eric served as the Chief Customer Officer at ResMed, a leading provider of medical devices and digital health solutions, where he led the transformation of the customer experience strategy. He has also held executive roles in other fast-growing businesses at Civitas Learning and Greenway Health.

"CMOs are being asked to cut their budgets and justify every dollar of investment right now," said Eric Grunden. "Our products and services must deliver measurable value in the form of enhanced visibility, greater marketing velocity and agile decision making, and that is my focus."

About Uptempo

Uptempo is a global leader of marketing operations and marketing resource management (MRM) solutions. The Uptempo platform enables marketers to lead with confidence, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue contribution by helping them plan, predict, invest, execute, and improve performance. Uptempo is used by more than 625,000 marketers at 350+ leading enterprises, including Autodesk, BestBuy, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, and Land O'Lakes. For more information, please visit www.uptempo.io.

