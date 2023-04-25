SDI Presence ServiceNow Solutions Director Ric Mims Named to HDI Advisory Board; Speaking at 2023 SupportWorld Live

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), the IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), is excited to announce that ServiceNow Solutions Director Ric Mims, HDI's 2022 lifetime achievement award winner, has been named to the HDI Strategic Advisory Board and recognized as a Top 25 Industry Thought Leader. Mims brings extensive experience in IT Service Management (ITSM), consulting, and delivery to his role at SDI Presence.

"Having been recognized for his lifetime of achievement, it is only fitting that Ric be named to the HDI Strategic Advisory Board," said Hardik Bhatt, SDI's CEO. "Being named a Top 25 Thought Leader is icing on the cake. SDI and our ServiceNow and ITSM clients benefit every day from his expertise."

Additionally, Mims will be a featured speaker at the 2023 SupportWorld Live conference by HDI. The event will take place from April 30 through May 5, 2023, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. At the conference, Mims will present the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, as the 2022 recipient of the same recognition.

"I am incredibly passionate about sharing my knowledge and educating my peers as part of HDI's Executive Connections," said Ric Mims, SDI's ServiceNow Solutions Director. "I'm honored to be chosen as a keynote speaker, and to be able to share my learnings from both the challenges and the opportunities experienced by SDI's customers in IT's shifting landscape."

SDI will be exhibiting at the conference at booth 329. The booth will feature demonstrations of the latest SDI solutions and services, such as SDIKnow, the firm's managed, domain-separated instance of the platform. Attendees can meet with SDI experts and solution architects to learn more about the company's capabilities in ITSM, security, infrastructure, and more.

