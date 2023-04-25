Morningstar U.S. Wealth Platform Adds BlackRock, Clark Capital, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price Portfolios to Offer Greater Advisor Flexibility and Choice

Morningstar-curated models now available via unified managed accounts

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN) today announced Morningstar Wealth, a leading wealth technology and investment management provider, has added portfolios from top asset managers BlackRock, Clark Capital, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price to its U.S. Wealth Platform. This move enhances Morningstar's offerings and provides advisors and their clients with a wide range of curated investments. In addition, the Morningstar Wealth Portfolio Strategist team will provide unique model pairing options that enable advisors to recommend personalized solutions in a unified managed account.

"This is an important milestone in the strategic evolution of the U.S. Wealth Platform," said Daniel Needham, president, Morningstar Wealth. "Building on the success of our recent Direct Indexing launch, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable advisors' flexibility and choice to serve their clients. We are supporting advisors with client-friendly insights by curating complementary models via an intuitive platform, so advisors can focus on growing their practice and helping their clients achieve their financial goals."

Morningstar Wealth leverages proprietary research to curate investment options through an in-depth portfolio selection process. This process includes comprehensive investment due diligence review, quantitative screening, fundamental analysis, and forward-looking ratings review. "There are thousands of investment choices available to advisors and the selection can be daunting," said Cindy Galiano, managing director, U.S. Wealth Platform, Morningstar Wealth. "Morningstar's research and manager selection process allows us to narrow the scope of options and provide advisors a refined list of managers and models that meet rigorous criteria, saving them time."

By incorporating models from leaders, such as BlackRock, Clark Capital, Fidelity, and T. Rowe Price into the U.S. Wealth Platform, Morningstar Wealth has taken the first step in their plan to expand the range of investment options available to advisors and their clients. Complementary products, including separately managed accounts, mutual funds, exchange-trade funds, and alternative investments, from a diverse range of highly regarded firms, will be added in the future. These curated choices will provide advisors with even more flexibility and choice to tailor investment portfolios that meet the unique needs of their clients.

To learn more, visit our website.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights North America a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $246 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2022. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company . Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-P

###

Morningstar Media Contact:

Scott Gilmore, +1-773-664-9829

scott.gilmore@morningstar.com or newsroom@morningstar.com

Morningstar logo (PRNewsFoto/Morningstar Research Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Morningstar, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.