MedCore Partners Announces the Grand Opening of The Hacienda at Georgetown

More than 70 residents currently reside at the 230-unit luxury resort community

GEORGETOWN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hacienda at Georgetown opened its doors to independent living residents in February 2023 and celebrated its official grand opening on April 15, with a soft opening of the public-facing Alma by Stephan Pyles restaurant and a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Hacienda attended by residents, prospects, and the public. "We expect full licensure in our assisted living and memory care programs in the coming weeks and have quite a few residents waiting to move in," said Michael Graham, Partner at MedCore. Located on 13 acres at the south entrance to Sun City Georgetown, The Hacienda at Georgetown offers an unmatched lifestyle for sophisticated seniors desiring catered living and amenities.

Alma by Stephan Pyles, which was creatively inspired by James Beard award-winning chef Stephan Pyles, is scheduled to open to the public on May 1 and is currently serving residents of The Hacienda. Chef Pyles is working directly with the culinary team at Watermark Retirement Communities, the manager for The Hacienda at Georgetown, to oversee the operations of five different dining venues on the campus. Alma will serve residents of The Hacienda, Georgetown, and the entire hill country region.

In addition to The Hacienda at Georgetown's extensive culinary offerings, the community will offer a robust suite of programs and amenities including a specially designed outdoor amphitheater and a fully equipped wellness center with a salon, spa, club rooms, fitness center, theater, meditation garden and a luxury resort-like pool with cabanas and outdoor cantina.

"We have been fortunate to receive an outpouring of interest in The Hacienda from citizens of Georgetown as well as others from around the region and state," added Annika DiNovi, Executive Director for The Hacienda. "Our forward-thinking programs and amenities complement the already intriguing architectural design for seniors who desire enhanced lifestyle options." Residents of The Hacienda can enjoy oversized patios, a dog park, putting greens, garage and carport parking, on-site physician, health and wellness instruction, virtual reality programs, a second-floor entertainment space overlooking the resort pool, palm-scanning access control, hearing aid loops, and many other next-generation features.

The Hacienda at Georgetown was developed by MedCore Partners, a Dallas-based healthcare real estate group, The National Realty Group, a Houston-based full-service commercial and industrial real estate company, and Houston-based Asaz, Limited. Tulsa-based ACRON USA provided LP Equity for the project, with bank financing from the Seniors Housing Division of BOK Financial. The development team anticipates a second phase independent living expansion in the future.

