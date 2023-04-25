Consulting Magazine Names Protiviti's Marek Kosmowski a 2023 Rising Star of the Profession

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marek Kosmowski, a director in the Southeast Asia Digital and Innovation practice of global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2023 list of Rising Stars of the Profession. The award recognizes next-generation leaders of the consulting profession who demonstrate exemplary skills in relationship building, innovation and leadership in serving their clients and their firms. Kosmowski is recognized for Excellence in Client Service in the award's Information Technology category.

Based in Singapore, Kosmowski oversees consulting projects across the region and is responsible for adoption of new technologies internally and by clients; ecosystem partnerships; and driving business development. He works closely with other Protiviti practice leaders and leads multidisciplinary teams to deliver a broad range of client offerings related to digital transformation, IPA (intelligent process automation), process mining, AI governance and KYC (Know Your Client/Customer) controls, among other services.

"Marek continually elevates our business by identifying and working to innovatively address the unique needs of our clients and teams," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "A skilled problem-solver, Marek combines his natural entrepreneurial spirit and subject-matter expertise with an intuitive understanding of how to develop client relationships to go above and beyond in providing his clients with excellent service delivery. I congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to his ongoing success."

The Consulting 2023 honorees were recognized during the publication's awards dinner, which was held recently in Chicago.

Previous Protiviti Rising Stars of the Profession honorees include: Kristin Birkeland and Mark Boheim (2022), Nick Britton and Kizzy Gift (2020), Sharon Delgado and Brian Kostek (2019), Jenna Fitzsimmons and Addie Nickle (2018), Kristin Forester and Angelo Poulikakos (2017), Ashley Cuevas and Madhu Mathew (2016), and Randy Armknecht (2015). Protiviti has also been recognized consistently since 2014 on Consulting magazine's Best Firms to Work For annual list.

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

