BOOST YOUR BACKYARD WITHOUT BUSTING YOUR BUDGET

Licensed Landscape Contractor Provides Money-Saving Tips for Creating an Eco-Friendly Lawn and Garden

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Many homeowners are spending more time outdoors and looking for ways to care for their yard in an eco-friendly way. From making better plant choices to growing their own food and even adopting battery-powered technologies, there are many changes consumers can make that are not only sustainable but can lead to big savings. Here are money-saving tips for creating an eco-friendly lawn and garden without breaking the bank.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9145551-stihl-sara-bendrick-money-saving-eco-friendly-tips/

TIPS FOR AN ECO-FRIENDLY OUTDOOR SPACE:

Creating and maintaining a climate-resilient yard, growing your own groceries and landscaping with battery-powered tools are three ways to save money on your eco-friendly outdoor space.

Native plants or climate-appropriate plants are ideally suited to designing a landscape for water efficiency because they've adapted to their local soil and their roots are adjusted to the natural weather patterns. And by saving water, you in turn save money.

A few really big trends in gardening right now are planter boxes and container gardening. Not everyone has a ton of space to grow food, but it is doable. Whether you have a large yard for a full garden, a small patio space or just a windowsill, you can grow your own food, which will help reduce your grocery bill.

Switch from gasoline-powered tools to battery-powered tools to reduce your impact on the environment and invest in quality so that you only have to pay the one-time, upfront cost versus the cost to replace, maintain and refuel throughout the seasons.

On April 19, Sara Bendrick, licensed landscape contractor and TV personality, discussed tips for creating an eco-friendly and affordable outdoor space that everyone will enjoy. She also shared changes you can make at home that will save you money while also being sustainable.

For more information, please visit: DIYtipswithsara.com

MORE ABOUT SARA BENDRICK:

Licensed landscape contractor, author and TV personality Sara Bendrick has more than 10 years of experience specializing in residential design. She has been featured on several DIY Network and HGTV programs, including "Lawn and Order" and "Build it like Bendrick," but is best known for her work as the host of "I Hate My Yard," tackling the tough yards of homeowners and showing them the possibilities that exist for their exterior spaces. Most recently she served as a landscape designer for "A Very Brady Renovation." Bendrick is also the author of "Big Impact Landscaping: 28 DIY Projects You Can Do on a Budget to Beautify and Add Value to Your Home."

Interview Provided by: STIHL Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE STIHL Inc.