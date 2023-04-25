American Urological Association Releases Urethral Strictures Disease Guideline Update

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the diagnosis and management of urethral stricture disease.

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

Urethral stricture is the preferred term for any abnormal narrowing of the anterior urethra and is associated with varying degrees of spongiofibrosis. The symptoms are non-specific and may overlap with other common conditions that confound a timely diagnosis. It is a relatively common disease in men that is often treated endoscopically or with urethroplasty. Urethral strictures in women are most commonly iatrogenic and are best treated with urethroplasty using oral mucosa grafts or vaginal flaps rather than endoscopic treatment.

"It is imperative that urologists are familiar with the evaluation and diagnosis of urethral stricture as well as surgical treatments," said Hunter Wessells, MD, chair of the guideline amendment panel and physician at the University of Washington Department of Urology School of Medicine. "This guideline amendment underscores those topics and provides evidence-based guidance on how to recognize symptoms, carry out testing, and recommend best treatment options including new endoscopic, open and robotic surgical approaches."

This guideline has 33 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on the effective evidence-based diagnosis and management of urethral stricture disease. The original guideline was published in 2016 to identify literature relevant to the diagnosis and treatment of urethral stricture in men.

Updates in the 2023 amendment now include:

Research on females and female urethral stricture studies.

New key questions comparing sexual dysfunction outcomes in men with bulbar urethral strictures receiving non-transecting anastomotic urethroplasty procedures or transecting procedures.

Discussion of initial management, urethroplasty, reconstruction, contracture, stenosis, special circumstances and post-operative follow-up care.

The full guideline is now available at https://www.auanet.org/guidelines-and-quality/guidelines/urethral-stricture-guideline

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Alex Vanni , Rahimi L, Souter L. Urethral stricture disease guideline amendment (2023). J Urol. 2023;210(1): Wessells H, Morey A,, Rahimi L, Souter L. Urethral stricture disease guideline amendment (2023). J Urol. 2023;210(1): https://www.auajournals.org/doi/full/10.1097/JU.0000000000003482

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact:

Corey Del Bianco, Corporate Communications & Media Relations Manager

443-909-4033,

cdelbianco@AUAnet.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association