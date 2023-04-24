Stock Analysis and Benzinga Expand their Partnership through Earnings and Ratings

DETROIT, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private media companies in the US, is partnering with Stock Analysis to share Earnings Data and Analyst Ratings with retail investors.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API helps retail investors understand how professionals feel about the growth potential of specific companies. The information can be displayed in creative ways to help illustrate professional sentiment.

Benzinga has made substantial improvements to their Earnings API, showing a 54% increase in TAT (turn-around-time) due to new hires and optimized workflows. Benzinga's Earnings API is displayed on over 50 major brokerages and media sites worldwide.

"Stockanalysis.com is my favorite site to compare ETFs and monitor IPOs" said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's Vice President of Licensing. "We're excited to see how the team at Stock Analysis will leverage our Earnings and Ratings data to provide valuable insights and ideas for their users!"

About Benzinga

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga bridges the gap between retail and institutional investors by delivering actionable real time data and news. Benzinga delivers breaking news and data directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

About Stock Analysis

Stock Analysis is a site that aims to be the internet's best source of free stock data and information for everyday investors.

They want to make investing easy and accessible with data that is up-to-date and highly accurate. They offer information on stocks, ETFs, IPOs and have various advanced tools such as a stock screener and real-time watchlist.

