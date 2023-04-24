Pendleton Woolen Mills Celebrates National Park Week with Contribution Milestone of Over $1.5 Million to the National Park Foundation

National Park Collection Contributions Support Landmark National Park Projects

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Park Week, Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand Pendleton Woolen Mills celebrates over $1.5 million in contributions to the National Park Foundation since 2016.

Through sales of the National Park Collection, Pendleton is proud to support the National Park Foundation, the nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving America's more than 400 national parks. The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, enriches parks and programs through private support, safeguarding our heritage and inspiring generations of national park enthusiasts.

The Pendleton National Park Collection is a curated selection of lifestyle products including blankets, apparel, accessories, and pet products. The Collection is known for classic stripes and bold colorways.

"The national parks have been an important part of Pendleton's heritage from the very early days," said Pendleton CEO John Bishop. "Our National Parks Collection dates back to 1916. It is an honor to be able to continue to partner with the National Park Foundation to help support the inspiring work they do across our treasured national parks."

Pendleton's partnership has supported two landmark park preservation projects, including the restoration of the historic lobby of the Many Glacier Hotel, including its iconic helical staircase, in Glacier National Park and preservation and accessibility of the historic Grand Canyon Train Depot in Grand Canyon National Park. Pendleton's impact continues to grow through their current support of the Desert View Inter-Tribal Cultural Heritage Site at Grand Canyon National Park.

"Preserving and protecting the historic places that make up our national parks is critical work," said Chad Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "Thanks to partners like Pendleton Woolen Mills, the National Park Foundation is ensuring these treasured places can be enjoyed by generations to come." Pendleton National Park Collection products are available on Pendleton-USA.com, in Pendleton stores throughout the US, and select retailers. Some collection items are produced in collaboration with Pendleton's licensed partners including Britannica Home Fashions, Carolina Pet, Chronicle Books, FiberLok, Fox River Mills, Phoenix Footwear, Stanley, and Sunbrella.

ABOUT PENDLETON WOOLEN MILLS

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Weaving in Oregon since 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

