S Hotel Jamaica and Spanish Court Hotel Nominated for Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Jamaica's top hotels, S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay and Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, have been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards in the hotels category in the Caribbean.

(PRNewswire)

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award is one of the most respected awards in the hospitality industry, voted on by readers of Condé Nast Traveler and Condé Nast Traveller UK, who rate hotels based on their service, amenities, and overall experience. The winners of the awards are announced each year in the magazine's November issue.

"We are honored to be nominated for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards," said Christopher Issa, owner and CEO of S Hotel and Spanish Court Hotel. "These nominations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, and we are thrilled to be recognized by such a prestigious publication."

With forward thinking design and a modern take on Jamaican hospitality, the boutique-style, adults-only S Hotel Jamaica is known for its luxurious accommodations, stunning views, and exceptional service with a team dedicated to providing guests with an unforgettable, and authentically, Jamaican experience. Recently shifted to an all-inclusive concept, the 120-suite S Hotel added two new restaurants of five, new room categories and guest experiences. S Hotel also features the Irie Baths & Spa with therapeutic plunge pools, From the private beach on world famous Doctor's Cave Beach to the hotel's two pools including the Instagram-famous Sky Pool, S Hotel has everything guests need for a rejuvenating vacation. S Hotel is a favorite among guests from all over the world, and the hotel's reputation for excellence has made it a consecutive recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards since it opened in 2019.

The 125-room Spanish Court Hotel, located in the heart of New Kingston, Jamaica's business and financial district, offers exceptional service and attention to detail. The hotel's restaurant, Rojo Restaurant offers a variety of Jamaican and international cuisine, and the hotel's bar, The Sky Terrace, offers stunning views of the city with light bites and live music every evening. The Red Lounge; 24-hour room service and concierge; spa; and a gym with a private Mountain Deck are also on offer. Spanish Court Hotel welcomes groups for business and leisure accommodating various size parties.

Voting is open now through June 30, 2023 at cntraveler.com/vote.

Media Contact:

Nadeige Martelly

nadeige@andriamitsakospr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S Hotel Jamaica; Spanish Court Hotel