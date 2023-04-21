China Life Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628), announced that the Company has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "2022 Form 20-F"), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company has made available through its website (www.e-chinalife.com) its 2022 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov. Upon request by any shareholder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
