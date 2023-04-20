DAD GRASS NOW AVAILABLE ON GOPUFF FOR DELIVERY IN MINUTES

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dad Grass announced that it will be sold on Gopuff, the go-to platform for instant delivery of customers' everyday needs. Just in time for 4/20, customers in select markets will be able to order and have Dad Grass's CBD smokables delivered within minutes by Gopuff.

Dad Grass is the first smokable-CBD brand on Gopuff, delivered to doorsteps across the USA within minutes.

Since launching in 2020, Dad Grass has delivered its federally-legal products across the country via USPS while expanding same-day availability through a growing family of over 300 brick-and-mortar dealers. Now, customers can have Dad Grass CBD smokables delivered instantly via Gopuff alongside thousands of everyday essentials, from snacks and drinks to personal care items.

"Maybe you didn't plan ahead. Maybe you ran out. Or maybe you just got the sudden urge to take a bit of the edge off but want things to be easy, dependable and served up with some tasty snacks," said Dad Grass CEO and Co-Founder, Ben Starmer. "Well, now the good people at Gopuff have made it easier and quicker than ever to mellow out by selecting Dad Grass CBD smokables as their go-to puffs."

About Dad Grass

Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Available in a variety of classic configurations, Dad Grass's 100% Organic hemp CBD & CBG pre rolled joints, tins of flower, full spectrum tinctures, fast-acting gummies and CBD Dog Bones serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Their special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your parents' stash, they keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.

Dad Grass has garnered praise from the likes of GQ, ELLE, Vanity Fair, NPR, Rolling Stone, Popular Science, The Strategist, VICE, Adweek, Refinery29, Esquire, Dazed, Fast Company, Nylon, Architectural Digest, Town & Country, The Daily Beast, L'Officiel, Gear Patrol, WWD, Inside Hook, Thrillist and more.

"The CBD product that has convinced me that CBD is actually a thing." - The Strategist

"Finally, a company proves — once and for all — that smokable CBD isn't bulls***." – Uproxx

"Dad Grass has pioneered a way of toking that's both familiar and revolutionary." - VICE

