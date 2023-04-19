Texas de Brazil to Open First Location in Hawaii

Premier Brazilian Steakhouse Will Open Newest Location in Honolulu

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, one of the world's largest Brazilian steakhouse groups will continue expansion with a new restaurant in Honolulu, HI opening in the Ala Moana Center later this year. Family-owned and operated, Texas de Brazil will be partnering with Union MAK Corporation to open the latest restaurant and bring the time-honored tradition of churrasco-style cooking to the island of Oahu.

Texas de Brazil recently opened its newest location in Rogers, AR earlier this month and in addition to the Hawaii location, has upcoming restaurants planned in Ann Arbor, MI; Cincinnati, OH; Greenville, SC; and Costa Rica.

"Texas de Brazil's renowned approach to delivering the authentic cuisine of Southern Brazil has flourished worldwide, and we're thrilled to partner with Union MAK Corporation and their expert team to bring a fusion of Brazilian culture and Texan hospitality to the residents and visitors of Honolulu," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We look forward to offering a unique, upscale dining experience that will delight our guests and surpass their culinary expectations."

"The Brazilian steakhouse concept is unparalleled, exciting and offers great value," said Vince Espino, President of Union MAK Corporation. "It is our pleasure to join hands with Texas de Brazil, a top-notch restaurant brand with extensive experience in successfully managing churrascarias, and we can't wait to introduce the state of Hawaii to this authentic churrasco-style dining experience."

The steakhouse's menu boasts various cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and sausage, which are prepared in the traditional Brazilian method – over an open flame – and carved tableside by the restaurant's gauchos. The concept comes to life through the illustrious red and green cards, which guests use to indicate when they'd like to sample more cuts of meat, or when they need to take a break. In addition, diners can also help themselves to the fresh gourmet salad area, which features more than 50 delicious items, such as imported cheeses, charcuterie, Brazilian black beans, roasted vegetables and the ever-tempting lobster bisque. The dining experience is also enhanced by the extensive award-winning wine list, rich in South American varietals.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 52 restaurants in 22 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

