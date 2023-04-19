National Safety Council Announces 2023 Road to Zero Community Traffic Safety Grant Winners

Grants are awarded for projects, programs and research dedicated to achieving the mission of zero traffic fatalities in the United States

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is proud to announce the 2023 recipients of the Road to Zero Community Traffic Safety Grants. Through funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the awarded grants are for projects, programs and research dedicated to achieving the mission of zero traffic fatalities. With newly released NHTSA data showing nearly 43,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, grants that support new safety initiatives or grow existing efforts to save lives could not come at a better time.

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council) (PRNewswire)

"America is facing a national crisis on its roadways," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO and chair of the Road to Zero Coalition. "And with data continuously demonstrating that the burden of traffic violence is disproportionately felt by those walking and biking, rural areas, and people in communities of color, action must be taken to put the safety of all road users, which includes anyone who uses a road to travel or work, first and foremost. Previous grantees have made meaningful strides to improve safety on their streets, and with the learnings available to other communities, this year's grantees are sure to produce lifesaving outcomes. NSC looks forward to seeing and sharing promising results to save lives."

Congratulations to the following 2023 grantees:

Regents of the University of Michigan

Texas A&M Transportation Institute

National Organizations for Youth Safety

Regents of the University of California, Santa Barbara

Denver Streets Partnership

Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works

The grants are awarded through the nation's largest traffic safety coalition, the Road to Zero Coalition, a program managed by the National Safety Council. In 2021, NHTSA provided funding to support three years of grant opportunities for projects that promise to further the Coalition's lifesaving mission of achieving zero traffic deaths.

To see examples from previous years' grant funded projects, eligibility requirements and more, go here. The next round of applications is scheduled to open in the fall. To learn more about the Road to Zero Coalition, and to become a member for free, visit nsc.org/roadtozero.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for more than 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Safety Council