M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Exclusively Represents Summit Home Care in their Sale to LHC Group, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA), a boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, is proud to announce the sale of Summit Home Care, a leading home health agency with multiple locations throughout the state of Delaware. The company was acquired by LHC Group Inc, a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation. LHC Group delivers home health, hospice, home and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

"Mike treated us as if we were his only client, devoting immeasurable time and effort to our sale. He was an advocate for us from day 1 and helped make a stressful process much smoother than expected. It is without question that I would recommend Mike Moran and M&A Healthcare Advisors to other agencies", said Eric Reinhold, Co-Owner & Director of Summit Home Care.

While there is currently a sense of uncertainty in the larger economy, healthcare M&A remains active with the successful acquisition of Summit Home Care being another great example of the resiliency of lower-middle market healthcare. The team at M&A Healthcare Advisors provided immense support, enabling the Summit ownership team to achieve their unique sale goals in approximately 5 months.

"We are very thankful to have been a key part of this transaction between two fantastic organizations. The level of service we provide to our clients and the successful & efficient sale of Summit Home Care speaks to the client-centric focus we strive for as an organization. Mike's contributions and representation of the Summit Home Care team was commendable and demonstrates our belief that having an experienced and dedicated sell-side advisor incorporated throughout every phase of the sale process, greatly increases the probability of achieving a successful outcome", say Co-Founders Mark Thomas & Andre Ulloa.

M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) is a boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, focused on the lower-middle market healthcare industry. Their core purpose is to provide comprehensive, efficient, and committed transactional support for emerging or established, lower-middle market healthcare businesses.

The team at M&A Healthcare Advisors has sold companies in a variety of healthcare segments: Behavioral Health, Autism Services, I/DD, Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, Private Duty, Physical Therapy, Staffing/Medical Recruiting, Facility-Based Care, Healthcare Technology, Not-for-Profits, and all types of Pharmacy. Their full suite of services includes Sell-Side Representation, M&A Hourly Consulting, and Expert Valuation services.

