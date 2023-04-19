Häagen-Dazs® Partners with Anderson .Paak to Spotlight Next Generation of Creatives

Showcases Butter Cookie Cone innovation at .Paak House charitable event this spring

OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ice cream brand, Häagen-Dazs® announces its partnership with 8x Grammy award-winning musician, Anderson .Paak to launch its first-to-market innovation, the Butter Cookie Cone and revive his famed .Paak House charitable music event. The partnership further elevates and amplifies its #ThatsDazs campaign which began in 2021 and focuses on the mission to elevate the next generation of creators and tastemakers.

Inspired by the brand's original founding tastemakers and ice cream dreamers, Häagen-Dazs® has pledged to donate $500,000 to .Paak's nonprofit, The Brandon Anderson Foundation. This donation is the culmination of the Häagen-Dazs® three-year, $1.5 million commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations and spotlighting underrepresented creatives across music, fashion, culinary and art. These organizations include Allies in Arts, La Cocina, She is the Music, Hot Bread Kitchen, Support Creatives, among others amounting to a total of ten partners in the past two years and $1M dollars donated. Similarly, Häagen-Dazs® and the Brandon Anderson Foundation support and create initiatives that uplift, engage and back the community through access to the arts and experiences. The donation will be used to aid in the production of the Foundation's notable .Paak House event on May 12, 2023 at Ventura County Fairgrounds and sample new Butter Cookie Cones to the masses.

"Häagen-Dazs® has done so much work to support creative communities across the country, " said .Paak. "To partner with a company so committed to making a positive impact through the arts is perfectly aligned with the goal of .Paak House. This partnership is going to allow us to do some really great things this year. And the new Butter Cookie Cones are the cherry on top."

Since its inaugural event in 2017, .Paak House has emerged as one of the most highly attended events of the year attracting thousands of music fans from around the country. It is a high energy evening where event goers, families, and youth organizations within the community are granted access to a full night of entertainment including musical performances, food, games and activation. This year, the line-up will welcome a bevy of rising local talent among notable music artists. On-site, .Paak House plans to host fellow nonprofits within the Häagen-Dazs® community as part of its continued efforts to engage the talented members in each group.

Throughout the nighttime festivities, Häagen-Dazs® will serve thousands of complimentary Butter Cookie Cones to event goers. The new cones are made from a thick, crunchy butter cookie, lined with rich chocolate and feature four of its best-selling ice cream flavors such as Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry and Coffee. Each frozen treat is topped with indulgent cookie pieces, decadent sauce and delicate chocolate curls.

"We are thrilled to partner with Anderson .Paak for our Butter Cookie Cone launch, " said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "As a purpose-driven brand, we have been on a journey to support as many underserved communities and creatives with our #ThatsDazs campaign as possible. While our donation to the Brandon Anderson Foundation celebrates our initial fulfillment, this is just the beginning of our work for years to come."

Häagen-Dazs® will continue to go on tour with its Butter Cookie Cone all summer long with sampling of its Butter Cookie Cone at popular music festivals across the country.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs®, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagen-Dazs_US on Instagram and TikTok. For more information on .Paak House, visit http://paakhouse.org/ or follow @PaakHouse on Instagram.

About Häagen-Dazs®:

The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Oakland, CA.

About Anderson .Paak:

Born Brandon Paak Anderson in Oxnard, California, as a teen he played drums in his church Band. His transformation into Anderson .Paak, with his debut album Venice and a sophomore release, 2016's Malibu met with universal rave reviews. .Paak is now an 8x GRAMMY Award winner, producer, songwriter, artist & director. Anderson released his highly regarded 2020 single "Lockdown" on Juneteenth. Inspiration for the song came from .Paak's participation in a Los Angeles protest against police brutality. .Paak won the GRAMMY Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance of "Lockdown" and the politically charged video directed by Dave Meyers, garnered .Paak a GRAMMY nom for Best Music Video. "Lockdown" was featured on a multitude of "Best Of" 2020 lists from NPR, The FADER, Complex and President Barack Obama's annual "Favorite Music" list. In October 2020, .Paak was named as Vans' first ever Global Music Ambassador. The artist has an ongoing partnership with the iconic brand that includes exclusive footwear and accessory collections inspired by .Paak's Southern California roots. His directing credits now include the highly regarded Bonnie and Clyde-esque music video for Leon Bridges' "Motorbike." Most recently, .Paak has joined fellow artist Bruno Mars as one half of the R&B superduo, Silk Sonic. Their debut single "Leave The Door Open" garnered over 460 million streams and 350 million official video views. The album's November 12, 2021 release received worldwide critical acclaim and earned the duo 4 Grammys. Anderson .Paak is a multi-hyphenate superstar who will now use his platform to propel new talent into the spotlight with the creation of his very own label APESHIT teaming with UMG.

