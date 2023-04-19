365 Retail Markets Expands Product Offering in UK with Kafoodle Acquisition

TROY, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets, the global leader in unattended retail technology, today announced its acquisition of Kafoodle, a UK based food technology company that specializes in menu and kitchen management, nutritional data, and allergy compliance.

Adding Kafoodle's technology into 365's portfolio will complement the company's existing offerings and enhance its ability to provide comprehensive solutions to its clients. The acquisition also expands 365 Retail Markets' reach in the United Kingdom and European markets, where Kafoodle has established a strong presence.

Kafoodle's unique software simplifies recipe and menu management, nutritional data tracking, and allergen regulation compliance for food service operators (FSO). The acquisition will empower 365 customers to easily create menus that cater to the needs of specific demographics, such as those with dietary restrictions or allergies.

365 Retail Markets looks forward to working with the Kafoodle team to continue to innovate and improve the foodservice industry.

"Kafoodle's technology is truly innovative and aligns with our commitment to providing data-led insight to our clients while streamlining their business processes," said 365 Retail Markets Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Joe Hessling. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the 365 family, and we are excited about the possibilities that this acquisition presents."

"Everyone in the food service industry has the same responsibility to provide key information about the food they serve, and Kafoodle's mission has always been to streamline how businesses accurately provide data to consumers," said Kafoodle Founder and CEO, Tarryn Gorre. "We are excited to join 365 Retail Markets' team, to offer global support to food service businesses and tackle the challenges surrounding what's in the food we consume and how it is sourced."

The Kafoodle team will continue to operate out of their UK headquarters and will work closely with 365 Retail Markets' global team to ensure a seamless integration. Customers of both companies can expect to see new and enhanced solutions in the near future.

About Kafoodle

Kafoodle is a UK-based technology company focused on ingredient-to-menu management, nutritional data, and allergy compliance. Their innovative software solutions make it easier for foodservice operators to manage costs, track nutritional data, and ensure compliance with allergen regulations. Concentrating on accessibility and ease-of-use, Kafoodle's technology currently supports foodservice operators ranging from small hospitality venues to large healthcare and education organizations in the UK and Europe.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart-stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

