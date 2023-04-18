WeInfuse Establishes Infusion Technology Advisory Council

New Council Assembles Prominent Industry Leaders to Further Support WeInfuse's Innovation and Expansion

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S., has established the Infusion Technology Advisory Council (ITAC). This new council assembles industry leaders from the infusion center, home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and healthcare technology sectors to bring forth their collective expertise in supporting the company's continued growth and expansion of its best-in-class software solutions for the infusion industry.

New Council Assembles Prominent Industry Leaders to Further Support WeInfuse’s Innovation and Expansion (PRNewswire)

This team of infusion and technology professionals will help guide, educate, and advance WeInfuse's efforts.

WeInfuse Co-Founders Bryan Johnson, CEO, and Reece Norris, COO, will lead ITAC and serve as its Co-Chairmen. Michael Dal Bello and Ceron Rhee, WeInfuse Board Members and Partners at Curewell Capital, will also join ITAC to support its efforts.

"We are very excited to welcome this group of renowned industry leaders from across the nation," said Johnson. "This team of infusion and technology professionals will help guide, educate, and advance WeInfuse's efforts in the industry to provide the most innovative, capable, and user-friendly solution possible."

Inaugural ITAC Board Members include:

Jeff Johnston – Co-Founder and former CEO of CPR+, who pioneered the original software platform for the home infusion and specialty pharmacy industry, and former home infusion nurse

George Lazenby – Former CEO of Emdeon (now Change Healthcare / Optum), the nation's largest health information network; WeInfuse Board Member; and Co-Founder and CEO of OrderInsite

Rob Allen – Former President of Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services, an integrated national provider of home infusion and specialty pharmacy services

Dan Teich , PharmD – Vice President at AmerisourceBergen; previous leadership positions at national and regional pharmacies; and former home infusion pharmacist

Cannon Loughry – COO of TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading multi-channel operator of infusion centers, specialty and home infusion pharmacies, and packaged medications; previous experience includes leadership positions at technology firms such as Microsoft

"I am thrilled to be serving home infusion pharmacy providers again as a WeInfuse ITAC Board Member," said Jeff Johnston. "When Stuart Crane and I launched CPR+, our mission was to build the most feature-rich and reliable software and provide the highest possible level of support and training services to our customers. I believe Bryan, Reece, and the entire WeInfuse team share the same passion and vision for the infusion space, enabling providers to deliver high-quality infusion therapies to patients across all care settings."

For more information about ITAC, please visit: weinfuse.com/itac.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers over 670 infusion centers across the country. Backed by decades of experience, WeInfuse consulting services guide clients through the dynamic infusion landscape.

WeInfuse has expanded its software platform to include a complete home infusion and specialty pharmacy workflow. WeInfuse software helps organizations operate efficiently, maximize profitability, decrease burnout, and improve clinical outcomes. Its powerful, intuitive features for infusion workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeInfuse