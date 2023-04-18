Volly Names Tom Rice as Senior Vice President of Sales

WOBURN, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of dynamic technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Rice as Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management.

Rice brings more than 20 years of experience in business development, go-to-market strategy, and market plan execution. His responsibilities include leading a vibrant sales team, accelerating revenue growth through newly launched initiatives and programs, and helping to drive the company's strategic direction.

"I am beyond excited to have Tom join us here at Volly," said CEO Katharine Loveland. "His vast knowledge of the financial industry, clear focus on customer relationships, and strong background in building top-performing sales teams are paramount to our organization's success."

Prior to joining Volly, Rice was senior vice president of sales at Open Lending for six years and regional sales manager at CUNA Mutual for 16 years.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Volly team," said Rice. "I joined the company at a very exciting time. Volly is an incredibly innovative company with a people- and values-first approach that I greatly admire."

Volly's comprehensive marketing automation suite and exceptional creative services team are used by industry leaders to help them capture and convert new business faster and retain customers for life. The company recently completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to changing market conditions, accelerated growth, and a renewed focus on clarity of mission, vision, and values.

Volly is a portfolio company of New Capital Partners, an operationally focused, lower middle-market private equity firm based in Birmingham, Ala.

About Volly

Since 2004, Volly has been a cutting-edge technology and versatile marketing partner for the country's biggest lenders. One-third of the top 30 banks in the U.S. partner with Volly to more efficiently capture leads, convert prospects, and retain customers. For more information, visit www.myvolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial, and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

