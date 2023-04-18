Starlight Haven Announces Groundbreaking of Expansion Project in Hot Springs, Arkansas

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Haven, an emerging outdoor hospitality brand, announced the groundbreaking of an expansion project to its Hot Springs, Arkansas location. The project is set to provide guests with a diverse range of unique accommodation options, allowing them to immerse themselves in nature without sacrificing comfort. Starlight Haven plans to start accepting reservations for the new accommodations in Q4 2023.

Treehouse interior bedroom (PRNewswire)

Starlight Haven will have a variety of lodging options including treehouses, geodesic domes, and safari-style tents.

"We are elated to transform our site into a premier outdoor hospitality destination," said Kevin Ferguson, Starlight Haven's co-founder. "Our vision is to create a space where our guests can connect with nature, while enjoying the comfort that our accommodations provide. We are confident that this expansion will not only elevate the guest experience but also serve as a gateway, for those who do not consider themselves as outdoorsy, to enjoy the great outdoors."

Once complete, Starlight Haven Hot Springs will have a variety of unique lodging options for visitors to choose from including treehouses, geodesic domes, and safari-style tents. Additionally, guests will have access to a range of on-site amenities and recreational activities. From hiking and biking trails to modern communal areas and a camp store, the expansion project will offer a memorable experience for nature enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike.

"Like the existing treehouses, the novel geodesic domes and safari-style tents will offer magnificent views of the Ouachita Mountains and include en-suite bathrooms, kitchenettes, and HVAC, among other amenities," said Jigar Adhvaryu Starlight Haven's co-founder. "With many natural attractions nearby, the region is well-suited for unique hospitality concepts. We are excited to bring the Starlight Haven brand to Hot Springs."

To stay up to date with the project's progress and receive notifications about reservation availability, visit www.visitstarlight.com or follow the company (@visitstarlight) on social media.

About Starlight Haven:

Starlight Haven is an outdoor hospitality and events company on a mission to make the outdoors more accessible so that everyone can enjoy nature. The company strives to provide the ultimate outdoor experience where guests can enjoy nature in comfort—one destination, one shelter and one campfire at a time.

Starlight Haven Logo (PRNewswire)

