Puracy Launches New Clean Can Packaging to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

The innovative design allows for environmentally conscious consumers to shop with ease of mind and will be available at select Target locations nationwide.



AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puracy, the leading plant-based household cleaning and personal care brand, announces the launch of its Clean Can and Clean Can Starter Kit, the brand's new sustainably-focused product that completely eliminates single-use plastic. Puracy's Clean Can utilizes the simplicity of a standard beverage can in a patent-pending cleaning system. Filled with the same natural, plant-based formula, this mindful innovation is part of Puracy's larger mission - to create eco-friendly and safe, yet convenient and efficient, products for conscious consumers.

Puracy Clean Can Starter Kit (PRNewswire)

Just in time for Earth Day, Puracy's product ingenuity addresses common concerns about how the consumer can be more responsible with the products we use. Puracy designed the Clean Can and Starter Kit to provide an affordable, planet-friendly option for shoppers, while also making it even easier to use and store. Unlike anything on the market, Clean Cans are 100% aluminum and infinitely recyclable, making it one of the most convenient refill formats ever designed and setting a new standard for the rest of the industry. Beginning this month, Puracy's Clean Can and Starter Kit will launch its award-winning Everyday Surface Cleaner formula in refreshing scents like Green Tea and Lime and Organic Lemongrass, priced at $9.99 for a Starter Kit, including one can cartridge of Surface Cleaner, and $3.99 for additional can cartridges. Available online at www.puracy.com, Clean Cans will also be available at select Target locations nationwide. The same beloved, cruelty-free, and 98.5% naturally derived formulas, now available in better-for-the-planet vessels.

"Since the beginning, we've been committed to making natural, effective products to clean your world and everything the world throws at it," said Sean Busch, Co-founder of Puracy. "The Clean Can system is an extension of our dedication to delivering products to customers that don't create extra effort and also give them the opportunity to make a positive change for our planet."

Refills and concentrates for household products have surged in popularity, to help reduce single-use plastic; however, many of these options require extra steps, are bothersome to store, and often produce additional messes. Based on consumer insights, Puracy specifically designed the ready-to-use Clean Cans to be a frictionless solution that allows you to get back to cleaning in 10 seconds or less. Simply crack open the can, snap into the system, and you're ready to go! The simple, yet clever design allows consumers to eliminate single-use products, making a greater impact on our planet as a whole. This is just the beginning, follow along as Puracy begins to roll out Clean Cans for its full suite of offerings. To learn more about Puracy and the products they offer, please visit www.puracy.com.

About Puracy

Puracy crafts the best natural, plant-based cleaning and personal care products without nasty chemicals or irritants. The company prides itself on using naturally-derived, uniquely effective formulas and reducing plastic use wherever possible. Puracy has begun shifting focus away from plastic bottles and towards refillable containers and aluminum cans. Crafted by Biochemists and perfected by Cleaning Specialists, Puracy's eco-friendly formulas have been thoroughly tested and are proven to work flawlessly, as evidenced by more than 40,000 five-star Amazon reviews. In addition, Puracy is proud to work with the Pachama Project, which helps offset the carbon footprint of every order. To learn more, please visit www.puracy.com

Media Contact: Puracy@laruepr.com

Puracy Clean Can (PRNewswire)

Puracy Clean Can Starter Kit (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puracy