Peter Fusaro Joins Weild & Co. to Head Decarbonization Efforts

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author, thought leader, and energy transition expert, Peter C. Fusaro has joined Weild & Co. to lead their Decarbonization efforts for clients. Peter has been on the cutting edge of energy industry change for almost 50 years as a policy maker, energy company executive and academic at Columbia University. Peter's focus at Weild & Co. will be to scale and commercialize climate solutions for new sustainable technology companies. Weild & Co. has formed a very senior management and execution team around Peter to help him in these efforts.

"I am very excited to join Weild & Co. as it expands its effort globally into the Decarbonization and Energy Transition space. There are superior market returns in this area for clients as this is the beginning of long-term trend toward global sustainability," said Peter C. Fusaro, Managing Director at Weild & Co.

"We are delighted that Peter has joined Weild & Co. to assist in building this critically important vertical for the firm. The amount of investment that will be required to reach Net Carbon Zero emissions by 2050 is on the order of $100 trillion (as estimated by IEA, Bloomberg, McKinsey and others). Peter and I will work to improve capital flows into this important sector and to collaborate on thought leadership that can be embraced by both sides of the political aisle," said David Weild, Chairman & CEO of Weild & Co.

Peter is based in New York City and is specifically seeking deal flow for expansion capital for cleantech companies in energy, food and water, the world's largest businesses. Peter holds the well-known Wall Street Green Summit, (www.thewallstreetgreensummit.com), the oldest sustainable finance event in North America each March in New York City.

