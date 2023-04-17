Haier boosts growth through the power of tennis and becomes Official Partner of prestigious tournaments

Haier has partnered with Roland Garros and the Nitto ATP Finals alongside other marquee ATP Tour events in Europe

MILAN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier - number one brand globally in major home appliances – has entered the world of professional tennis as Official Partner of some of the world's top tennis tournaments.

The sponsorship agreement between Haier, ATP Tour and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) includes the Grand Slam tournament Roland Garros, the Nitto ATP Finals, two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments (Internazionali BNL d'Italia and Rolex Paris Masters) and three ATP 500 tournaments (Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Cinch Championship and Hamburg European Open) in 2023.

The Haier Brand will receive on-court, in-arena and on-site visibility at events, providing an opportunity for the brand to promote the latest innovations and sustainability focus to tennis fans. Haier will also receive exposure via ATP Tour's digital channels.

The partnership with ATP Tour and FFT is fully in line with the company's growth strategy as Haier Europe aims to become among the top three players in the industry and be the first consumer choice for smart solutions.

As tennis is the fourth most followed sport in the world with more than 1 billion fans globally, this partnership reflects the company's Zero Distance philosophy, which aims to get even closer to its target audience, highly consistent with the tennis fanbase in the world.

With this sponsorship, Haier is further reaffirming itself as a premium brand and strengthening its equity, with the aim of becoming the brand that reconnects all generations to the power of tennis.

"We are excited to enter the world of tennis, characterized by passion, ambition and desire to grow, features that also distinguish Haier and that have made it the number one brand globally in major appliances." - said Yannick Fierling, CEO at Haier Europe.

This partnership is in line with Haier's internationalization strategy, offering all tennis enthusiasts the authentic experience of smart and connected appliances.

Over the course of the season, high-end activations will be revealed during each competition as Haier focuses on providing best and connected life experiences to users.

