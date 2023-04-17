Constant Contact Launches First Multichannel AI Content Generator Built for Small Businesses and Nonprofits

Company also unveils new Automation Path Builder and advanced automation tools to help customers send the right messages at the right time

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Constant Contact, a small-business-focused digital marketing and CRM platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits, launched the first multichannel AI content generator built specifically for small businesses and nonprofits. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Constant Contact's AI Content Generator allows customers to automate the copy drafting process for email, text and social media campaigns. This feature is currently free to all new Constant Contact customers for a limited time.

Constant Contact's AI Content Generator was developed using the company's proprietary data and AI algorithms, which recognize content small business customers are most likely to engage with. Then, ChatGPT technology from OpenAI is leveraged to automatically draft high-quality copy that can be used across multiple marketing channels. Automating the writing process enables Constant Contact customers to create engaging messages in seconds instead of spending valuable time iterating on their next campaign.

The use of AI for impact is not new for Constant Contact. Today's launch demonstrates the company's continued commitment to incorporating AI and automation into its platform to help small businesses and nonprofits deliver better messages to their customers. Constant Contact has previously integrated AI technology into other areas of its products, including subject line recommendations, automated triggers and its award-winning Spaminator utility – which protects against spam and contributes to the company's industry-leading message deliverability.

"Our goal is to make world-class marketing technology accessible and helpful to small businesses and nonprofits, and our research shows that the majority of them need hours to create a marketing campaign," said Russ Morton, chief product officer at Constant Contact. "Our new AI Content Generator makes it easy to get started on an email or text by blending cutting-edge AI with an intuitive interface that's designed for smaller businesses. The result is a powerful feature that can help our customers send tailored messages with minimal effort. In the past, this technology has only been accessible to enterprise-level businesses, but our tool delivers it to the small business market in a way that can help give them a leg up on their larger competitors."

Constant Contact also enhanced its automation capabilities with a new Automation Path Builder that lets small businesses and nonprofits easily create personalized journeys for customers based on recent actions and preferences. The feature comes with a library of prebuilt templates that can be used to quickly produce campaigns for customers who take specific actions, like subscribing to a list or making a purchase. These targeted, timely and automated messages help build deeper relationships, spur engagement and drive revenue growth.

Using the Automation Path Builder in conjunction with the AI Content Generator enables Constant Contact customers to automate the most time-consuming elements of creating new marketing campaigns and own their message from end to end. This eliminates manual work and saves time while giving them confidence that they are sending the most effective messages to each customer.

"ChatGPT has thrust AI into the spotlight, but few organizations – especially in the SMB space – have thought through how to operationalize this technology in a meaningful and effective manner," said Roger Beharry Lall, Research Director, Marketing and Promotional Applications at IDC. "Constant Contact's new AI Content Generator and Automation Path Builder are noteworthy examples of practical and consumable toolsets that help address this gap by enabling thoughtful access to advanced AI capabilities specifically designed for small business organizations."

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact delivers everything small businesses and nonprofits need to build, grow and succeed. With powerful online marketing tools, CRM and sales features, and innovative AI capabilities, Constant Contact makes it easy to attract the right people, engage more customers, close more deals and grow.

