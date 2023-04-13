Verismo Therapeutics Presents STAR-101 Clinical Trial Design at the Annual Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Conference

SynKIR™-110 T cell therapy is designed to recognize and eliminate mesothelin-overexpressing tumors in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and ovarian cancers

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company, University of Penn spinout, and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced the presentation of a poster titled, "A Phase 1 KIR-CAR Clinical Trial for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma, Mesothelioma, or Ovarian Cancers," at the Annual Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 12-14. The poster features the novel SynKIR™-110 T cell therapy, which is designed to recognize and eliminate mesothelin (MSLN)-overexpressing tumors in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and ovarian cancers.

"We are proud to be attending the Annual Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Conference and presenting our work to the community," said Dr. Laura Johnson, CSO of Verismo Therapeutics. "We are committed to finding new treatments for this devastating disease and we look forward to sharing our progress with the Foundation."

The poster presents the clinical trial design for the first-in-human KIR-CAR Phase I clinical trial STAR-101. The poster discusses:

SynKIR™-110 combines MSLN-specific antibody with NK cell signals to redirect patient T cells and eliminate MSLN-overexpressing tumors.

Preclinical research shows prolonged CAR T cell function and superior anti-tumor responses without increased toxicity.

Phase 1 clinical trial to establish feasibility, safety, identify dose, and evaluate clinical responses and biomarkers.

Patients must have standard of care therapy, progressive/inoperable disease, one measurable lesion, good performance status, and MSLN-expressing tumor.

For more information about SynKIR-110, please visit www.verismotherapeutics.com. For additional information regarding the STAR-101 clinical trial please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05568680.

About the KIR-CAR Platform



The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acts as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells using additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell functional persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. The KIR-CAR platform can be combined with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics



Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, bringing its first asset SynKIR™-110 into the first-in-human clinical trial in Q1-2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

