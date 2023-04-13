T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2023

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of March 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for March 2023 were $4.5 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2023, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.3 billion in March 2023, and $1.6 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These client transfers include $1.3 billion transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date period. Client transfers to the target date retirement trusts were negligible for the month of March.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
3/31/2023
2/28/2023
12/31/2022
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 386
$ 379
$ 370
Fixed income, including money market
74
74
74
Multi-asset
196
191
184
656
644
628
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
309
301
294
Fixed income, including money market
97
95
93
Multi-asset
236
230
216
Alternatives
44
44
44
686
670
647
Total assets under management
$ 1,342
$ 1,314
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 361
$ 351
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2023 earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:
Public Relations
Investor Relations
Dasha Smith
Linsley Carruth
410-345-3715
410-345-3717
