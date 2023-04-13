Pivot Expands Portfolio with Two Boutique Hotels on the Jersey Shore

Kushner Companies taps award-winning management company to operate Wave Resort and The Bungalow

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, has been selected by Kushner Companies to operate the Wave Resort and The Bungalow. Situated in the heart of Pier Village in Long Branch, New Jersey along the iconic boardwalk, the 67-room Wave Resort features an oceanfront pool deck; Wave Resort Spa and fitness center; 7,000 square feet of event space, and three distinct dining experiences. Also located in Pier Village, The Bungalow is comprised of 24 rooms and fully equipped suites with kitchenettes; an art gallery featuring work from local artists; 1,000 square feet of event space and a unique cocktail lounge.

"We are honored to welcome these exceptional properties to our growing family," said Rick Colangelo, Executive Vice President, Pivot. "Through enhanced operations, robust group sales efforts, strategic revenue management, and optimization of the food & beverage concepts, we look forward to elevating both hotels with genuine heart to embolden a truly authentic experience."

"The Wave Resort and The Bungalow offer a genuinely reimagined Jersey Shore experience through modern architecture, design and exclusive amenities," said Nicole Kushner Meyer, President, Kushner Companies. "We were inspired by the Pivot team's deep understanding of the lifestyle space and proven track record of success gaining market share and maximizing seasonal demand drivers at like-minded hotels. The future is bright, and we are excited to leverage their well-rounded expertise to drive performance and profitability."

Pier Village, deemed as one of New Jersey's most luxurious oceanfront and dining destinations, is an award-winning mixed-use beachfront Victorian-inspired community, featuring more than 30 esteemed restaurants, shops and services.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com/pivot. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #PivotHotels

About Kushner

Founded in New Jersey in 1985, Kushner is a diversified real estate organization responsible for the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of properties through the country. Kushner currently owns and operates over 21,000 units across the country, with a strong presence in New Jersey, and has a multifamily development pipeline of over 9,300 units.

