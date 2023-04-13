GovCIO Awarded $141M Contract for Veterans Benefits Administration Readiness and Employment Task Order

FAIRFAX, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO has been awarded a 10-year $141M contract on Alliant 2 with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Veterans Readiness and Employment (VR&E) and Readiness and Employment System (RES) modernization.

GovCIO will partner with the VA's Office of Information and Technology (OIT) Education Veteran Readiness and Employment Product Line (EVREPL) to develop and support a modern case management system that leverages automation to enable VR&E to deliver comprehensive benefits and allow VR&E staff to support Veterans to successfully prepare for, find, and maintain gainful employment.

Applying an Agile DevSecOps approach, GovCIO has partnered with Appian, an industry leading case management platform, to create and maintain a system that will continuously deliver value across the VR&E product line, increasing user visibility and improving system capabilities, information security, and accessibility.

"We are honored to provide the technical expertise needed to sustain and enhance VR&E products to improve scalability, increase availability of services and enable more efficient delivery of these services that directly support our Veterans," said Kristin Gill, GovCIO Sector President, Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services. "This exciting work, led by Megha Chokshi, Senior Vice President, provides VBA with a new capability, expands the GovCIO footprint within VBA, and expands our PaaS/SaaS capabilities."

"The GovCIO team understands the VR&E product landscape, its complex integrations, and associated sustainment and enhancement support needs," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We will continue to offer solutions to ensure each Veteran receives rehabilitative services."

