Fiberplane's New Autometrics Puts Observability Metrics in Developers's Hands, Unlocks New Level of Insight in Production

AMSTERDAM, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberplane , the first real-time collaboration notebook specifically designed for developers and DevOps teams to debug their infrastructure, today announced Autometrics, a powerful set of open source libraries that enables developers to take advantage of an underutilized but powerful tool in the observability stack - metrics.

"Metrics are underused today relative to their power and cost effectiveness because they have a developer experience problem. To make use of metrics, developers need to think about what to track, how to track it, how to query the data once they have it, and how to operationalize the data with alerts and dashboards," said Micha "mies" Hernandez van Leuffen, founder and CEO of Fiberplane. "Fiberplane's new Autometrics addresses many of these developer experience problems, ultimately making it easier for them to understand how their code is performing in production."

Observability helps developers understand how their systems are performing, but most observability tools require complex configurations written in YAML that actually make this work much harder for developers. As a result, few are using and benefiting from the use of metrics in their production environments today. Fiberplane's Autometrics makes understanding production systems easier and more fun for developers by bringing the data into their Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) where they feel most comfortable. Developers' mental models of their systems are based around their code, so Autometrics and metrics tied to individual functions make it easy to jump from code to production data.

Autometrics also ensures that once developers query their data they can be confident that they are looking at the right information. Existing observability tools run the query developers manually write and then generate a graph that often creates more confusion, with developers left guessing about what they're looking at and if it even answers the question they sought to answer. Fiberplane's Autometrics takes care of this by writing the most common / useful queries for you.

"Autometrics is revolutionizing the way developers approach metrics and observability through a developer-friendly experience. Unlike traditional approaches that treat observability as an afterthought, Autometrics empowers developers to integrate metrics into their existing workflow from the start," said Scott Sage, co-founder at Crane Venture Partners. "With function-level metrics and IDE integration, Autometrics is changing the game for observability, meeting developers where they are."

Autometrics leverages popular efforts like OpenTelemetry and Prometheus, while providing a unique and more developer-focused approach and new dashboard that provides an overview of the live state of the system. Other benefits include:

Enables developers to more easily track the error rate, response time and latency of any function

Automatically writes (PromQL) queries for developers so they can understand the data generated without having to hand-write complex queries

Inserts links to the live charts directly into each function's document comments so developers can jump straight from looking at their code (where they feel most comfortable) to looking at the realtime data for that function

Enables developers to more easily use best practices for Service-Level Objectives (SLOs) to define useful alerts

