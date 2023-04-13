App Science Wins Data Breakthrough Award for Data Analytics Solution of the Year

International annual awards recognize excellence in creativity, hard work and success of data companies, technologies and products driving growth and innovation

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO)(OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that its wholly-owned App Science™ ("App Science") business has won a 2023 Data Breakthrough Award in the category of Data Analytics Solution of the Year for its real-time, platform-agnostic and transparent audience analytics solution, which provides brands and agencies richer audience intelligence.

Now in its fourth year, the annual Data Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.

App Science stood out among entrants with its proprietary household graph of 55 million validated people-based households – one of the largest in scale of its kind. The Household Graph is powered by human behavior signals from 280 million mobile devices and 110 million CTV devices that are matched to ensure that the data used is sourced from authentic households. This enables App Science to offer advertisers a holistic view of audiences, helping them better comprehend who they are reaching and enabling them to use those insights to improve their marketing approach.

"We are honored to be selected as a winner of the 2023 Data Breakthrough Awards Program. Our team of dedicated data scientists fosters a collaborative work environment with strong leadership. But our commitment to excellence comes from a dedication to understanding the science behind human behavior in the insights industry," said Helen Lum, Executive Vice President, App Science. "There's no denying the importance of data, but it's the ability to quantify and interpret the wealth of data that really sets App Science ahead."

The Data Breakthrough Awards are dedicated to recognizing the best companies, products, and services in a new era of digital data. Data is delivering value to today's organizations in myriad ways, from fueling fact-based decision-making to expanding data-focused product offerings.

